Hiroshi Tanahashi answers C.M. Punk for clash at Forbidden Door

Former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Hiroshi Tanahashi, will walk through the forbidden door in Chicago on June 26.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, C.M. Punk called out his opponent for the Forbidden Door super show PPV event with New Japan Pro Wrestling and AEW. Punk said “come on out,” and Tanahashi’s music hit. Tanahashi walked to the stage to a chorus of cheers and stared down Punk who stayed in the ring.

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1532156164951130112

Punk and FTR defeated Max Caster and The Gunn Club to open the show. Punk won the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing from “Hangman” Adam Page. It’s Punk’s first championship in AEW.

Hiroshi Tanahashi is a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Tag Team Champion, Never Openweight Champion, and has held other belts in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Punk and Tanahashi have not met in competition at any time throughout their careers.

Forbidden Door will air live on PPV on Sunday June 26 from the United Center in Chicago. Other matches have not been announced for the event at this time.

