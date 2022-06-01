SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of NXT 2.0 has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-I’m enjoying the Pretty Deadly tag team act in NXT 2.0 right now. They fit perfectly and likely will be players on the main roster. They’re authentic and that means a lot in terms of overall impact. Their match against The Creed Brothers at In Your House should be a gem.

-Solo Sikoa. More Solo Sikoa. He’s polished, intense, and regularly looks like he wants to hurt someone. Thumbs up presentation.

-So, what’s going on with Grayson Waller? Early in the NXT 2.0 run he was positioned as a top guy on the brand and feuding with A.J. Styles. Now he’s buddy buddy with Tiffany Stratton? In ten years, we’ll hear about what happened here on a podcast somewhere.

-Ya know, I don’t mind the Legado vs. D’Angelo family feud. Parts of it work really well and the cinematic style video this week played just fine too. What hasn’t been established is what exactly they are fighting over. They talk about business dealings and what not within NXT, but have we seen any? Ever? We haven’t, so it’s hard to put good context around the feud.

-Cora Jade with a decent little win this week over Elektra Lopez. A bit of a surprise to see given Lopez’s involvement with Legado.

-Wait, so, why was the finals of the Women’s Breakout Tournament moved to next week? Did we get an answer? The tournament win is clearly for Perez, but I’d wish she ditch the fan gimmick and go a different way. She’s more than just that and has a really high upside if she can find the right character.

-A win for Wes Lee, but kind of a nothing win as well. In this rare instance, a loss may have helped him build better as an act than a win because he had sympathy from the audience on his side that he doesn’t have now.

-I swear, the Toxic Attraction stuff with Chance, Carter, and Choo was a deleted scene from Mean Girls. There has to be a better way to frame this group of women that isn’t like high school drama. Neither side came across as likable.

-A decent little promo from Bron Breakker. Hoping we get to see a true go-home babyface promo in the ring from him sometime soon.

-Cameron Grimes and Nathan Frazer had a really good match at an obscene pace. Frazer has all the talent in the world in the ring and needs the character to come along for the ride at some point. Grimes is Grimes. Dependable and supremely capable in the ring.

-Overall, one of the better go-home shows that NXT has down since the pivot to 2.0 last year.

