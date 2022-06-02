FREE PODCAST 6/1 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Krol: MJF, MJF, MJF, On-site reports from L.A., Punk, Mox-Garcia, live callers, emails (201 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by former Pro Wrestling Torch columnist Eric Krol to discuss with live callers AEW’s debut in Los Angeles which will not be remembered for Wardlow being elevated after his big win at the PPV over MJF or C.M. Punk’s first week as champion or Tanahashi showing up and his match being revealed for Forbidden Door. It will be remembered for MJF’s version of a “pipe bomb” promo venting about all the things he’s been griping about off-TV for months. They examine that promo from tons of perspectives and ask where it goes from here and was it count-productive even if it was a great performance. They also talk with two on-site correspondents from Los Angeles, Calif. talking about what happened off-air after they cut away from MJF in the midst of swearing about Tony Khan.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO