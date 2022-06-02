VIP AUDIO 6/1 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review starting with a lengthy MJF commentary, then a rundown of Punk’s first night as champ, Tanahashi, Wardlow, Mox vs. Garcia, Blood & Guts set-up, more (47 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite beginning with a lengthy MJF commentary examining whether Tony Khan was the big loser already in how this played out and what early reaction is in AEW and WWE. Then a rundown of Punk’s first night as champ, Tanahashi, Wardlow, Mox vs. Garcia, Blood & Guts set-up, Miro’s return, and much more.

