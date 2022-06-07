FREE PODCAST 6/7 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk Punk and Cody injuries and impact on booking plans, MJF controversy, Edge turn, Stephanie, NXT, more (149 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They discuss these topics:
- C.M. Punk’s injury, the resulting convoluted AEW Interim Title tournament, the explanation for Jon Moxley’s placement in the tournament, who might have been part of the Summer of Punk in AEW, whether Punk was going heel or should go heel, and more about that situation.
- MJF controversy, theories on what was a shoot and what was a work, whether the work aspects have more collateral damage than the resulting buzz is worth, and more.
- Cody’s injury, his performance against Seth Rollins at HIAC, his promo, the Seth swerve angle on Raw, and more about Cody.
- Edge’s babyface turn after being ousted by the new Finn Balor-led Judgment Day, how it could been handled better but why it probably wasn’t, reaction to Finn Balor choosing to re-sign with WWE, and who will lead the new faction among the three members.
- The Stephanie McMahon departure from WWE, reports that she was nudged out of her position by her dad Vince McMahon, and the overall drama of the McMahon family over time.
- Thoughts on NXT In Your House and the progress of certain wrestlers on the NXT roster.
IN THE VIP-EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOW PORTION…
- Thoughts on Mandy Rose’s run in NXT
- Thoughts on Impact Wrestling and the pieces they’ve put together out of wrestlers WWE and AEW haven’t chosen to sign.
- Latest thoughts on Theory’s push and why he’s getting it.
- How Riddle is doing without Randy Orton and whether there are some clues worth reading into about his future.
- Some talk about the size of Miz’s balls.
- WWE adjustments following the suspensions of Sasha Banks and Naomi.
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply