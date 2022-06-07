VIP AUDIO 6/7 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Cody’s injury and Seth’s response, Edge’s turn, AEW Interim Title tournament, Forbidden Door, MJF, WWE Women’s Division, Sonny kiss, Stardom, more (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss the Cody Rhodes’s injury and Seth Rollins’s response, Edge’s turn, AEW Interim Title tournament and how it’s been handled, the cascade effect of Punk’s injury on Forbidden Door, reflecting on MJF’s promo last week and where things could go from here with him, WWE Women’s Division and who might be ready to step up, Sonny Kiss during Pride Month, New Japan-Stardom, more analysis of Raw and Smackdown, and other stray topics.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO