FREE PODCAST 6/7 – WKPWP Smackdown + Impact Post-Shows – 5 Yrs Ago: (6-6-2017) Keller & Parks talk Lana’s return, Nakamura vs. KO, MITB hype + Bonus India Impact Post-show (186 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: On this WWE Smackdown Post-show Flashback episode from five years ago (6-6-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks discuss the Kevin Owens vs. Shinsuke Nakamura main event, A.J. Styles getting even with Dolph Ziggler, the Women’s MITB segment and the return of Lana, the latest with Jinder Mahal, and more with live callers and emails contributing to the discussion.

Then in a bonus flashback, we jump back to the Impact Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (6-8-17) with PWTorch.com’s Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek who talk about Thursday’s Impact Wrestling with callers. Mike and Andrew begin the show discussing Impact’s taping in India, and how the new crowd and setting changed the feeling of the show. After that, they break down Alberto El Patron vs. Chris Adonis and Lashley vs. Moose for the world titles. They also discuss Sonjay Dutt vs. Low Ki, which was set up for next week, and more ahead of Slammiversary.

