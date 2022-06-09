Jay Lethal comments on benefit of Tony Khan owning ROH

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jay Lethal says that AEW President, Tony Khan, will bring something to the Ring of Honor brand that it’s never had throughout the company’s long history.

In an appearance on the AEW Unrestricted Podcast with Tony Schiavone, Lethal discussed a multitude of topics including reuniting with Sonjay Dutt at the Supercard of Honor show and what Tony Khan brings to the ROH legacy as the new owner of the company.

“The only thing ROH has never had is some grand stage so more eyes could be on the company, and that’s exactly what they’re going to get now,” Lethal said of Khan purchasing the company from Sinclair Broadcasting. “I’m so happy and proud that Tony [Khan] owns ROH and that the legacy is going to continue.”

Jay Lethal is a multi-time Ring of Honor World Champion. He made his AEW debut at the Full Gear PPV last year. Lethal is in the middle of a feud with Samoa Joe over Joe’s ROH Television Championship.

At this year’s only ROH show, Supercard of Honor, Lethal defeated Lee Moriarty. Later in the show, Lethal attempted to confront ROH World Champion, Jonathan Gresham, after Gresham’s main event match, but Joe walked to the ring to help make the save.

Tony Khan purchased ROH from Sinclair Broadcasting at the beginning of March and will serve as owner and booker of the company.

