FREE PODCAST 6/19 – WKPWP Raw Post-Show (6-19-17): Keller & Mitchell talk Reigns promo, Reigns vs. Joe, Strowman return, Cass-Enzo break-up, and more with callers & emails (130 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show flashback, we jump back five years to the June 19, 2017 episode where PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell discuss Raw including the Roman Reigns opening promo, the angle with Reigns and Joe, and the match with Reigns and Joe, the angle with Reigns and Braun Strowman, the video package with Joe and Brock Lesnar, a look at what this all meant to Great Balls of Fire and Summerslam, the Enzo-Cass break-up, the women’s clustermess, and more with live callers (including two who attended Raw in person) and emails.

