SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE during this week’s episode of Smackdown, but the return was not an original part of plans for WWE’s summer.

Fightful is reporting that Lesnar was brought back to the company once WWE knew that their planned Randy Orton vs. Roman Reigns match at Summerslam would not be able to take place. Orton is said to have a serious back injury and will likely miss the rest of 2022.

The report indicates that Lesnar returning this week starting leaking backstage at 4pm CST, but that he was not on the final rundown of the show that was passed out to the crew before the show.

Lesnar returned after Roman Reigns defeated Riddle to retain his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Lesnar walked out after Reigns told the audience that there was nobody left to beat him. Lesnar walked to the ring and faced off with Reigns. He teased a handshake with Reigns, but then lifted him into the air and dropped him with an F5. The Usos ran into the ring to make the save, but they were hit with an F5 as well.

Brock Lesnar and Reigns met at WrestleMania in April. They’ve wrestled at three WrestleManias a Summerslam, and multiple Saudi Arabia special events as well. The company announced that Lesnar and Reigns would collide again at this year’s Summerslam in a Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed Universal Championship.

CATCH-UP: Vince McMahon appears on Smackdown, talks about WWE signature