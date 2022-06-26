NXT 2.0 adds two key segments to next week’s show

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has added two key segments to next week’s episode of NXT 2.0.

Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen will celebrate their NXT UK Tag Team Championship win and address their victory in the ring. In addition, Bron Breakker will face-off with his Great American Bash opponent, Cameron Grimes.

Briggs and Jensen won the NXT UK Tag Team gold on this week’s show in a fatal four-way match. Breakker and Grimes have been on a collision course at Great American Bash since Grimes lost the North American Championship to Carmelo Hayes.

Other previously announced matches include Indi Hartwell vs. Kiana James, Sanga vs. Xyon Quinn, and a Women’s Tag Team Championship number one contender match between Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade and Katana Chance & Kayden Carter. Both women’s team confronted Toxic Attraction last week on the show to vie for the title shot.

NXT’s Great American Bash airs on the USA Network on July 5.

