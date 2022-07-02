Bayley Money in the Bank update

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

As of Friday night, Bayley was not in Las Vegas ahead of WWE’s Money in the Bank PLE.

Fightful is reporting that while Bayley has been training for a return to the ring, she was not in Las Vegas for Friday’s episode of Smackdown. The report indicates that she could fly into Vegas on Saturday like the other contracted WWE talent, but there is no indication that she has. Bayley has been away from WWE since July of 2021 due to a torn ACL.

Bayley is a former women’s Money in the Bank briefcase winner. She won in 2019 and cashed in on Charlotte Flair on the Money in the Bank PPV to win the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship.

She is former world champion, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, and NXT Women’s Champion.

