SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

On July 2, 2022, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada will host WWE Money in the Bank… no… wait… scratch that.

On July 2, 2022, the more “intimate” MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada will host Money in the Bank (after WWE realized it wasn’t going to sell out a stadium). The big draw here is the eponymous Money in the Bank Ladder matches themselves. The objective of the match is to climb a ladder and retrieve a briefcase that hangs over the ring. Inside the briefcase is a contract for a title shot that can be cashed in at any time. Since the success rate for those carrying the briefcase is above eighty percent, winning the match is seen as a big deal. The matches on the rest of the card are superfluous.

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. Riddle vs. Madcap Moss – Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Story in a nutshell: Seven wrestlers strive to capture the Money in the Bank briefcase that is hanging above the ring by climbing a ladder in order to get a contract to challenge for a WWE title at any time.

Going into the match, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre have been feuding. Riddle is bound by a stipulation that he can’t challenge Roman Reigns for his titles, so the Money in the Bank contract is his only way Riddle has to get another title shot. Sami Zayn is in the match hoping to the represent the Bloodline. Omos is tall. Like… really tall. Seth Rollins took out Cody Rhodes by attacking his already injured pectoral. Madcap Moss qualified in the last moment by stealing a pin from Happy Corbin.

Prediction and analysis: Omos is certainly out as a possible winner as are Corbin, Zayn, and Sheamus. Riddle already had his shot at Reigns and failed pretty emphatically so I doubt it will be him. That leaves Drew and Seth. If I had to pick, I’d go with Drew and have him cash the contract in by calling his shot for the Clash at the Castle event in the United Kingdom. The Seamus and Drew feud can go into SummerSlam with the contract being put on the line. While Drew has already called his shot for the Clash at the Castle event, I’m expecting for the WWE to a) think we’ve forgotten, or b) have Drew have the briefcase so he can cash it in immediately after losing to Roman Reigns to get another shot immediately after.

Becky Lynch vs. Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lacey Evans vs. Shotzi – Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Story in a nutshell: Seven wrestlers strive to capture the Money in the Bank briefcase that is hanging above the ring by climbing a ladder in order to get a contract to challenge for a WWE title at any time.

Becky Lynch and Asuka have been feuding since Asuka came back from injury. Raquel Rodriguez has had a couple of shots at WWE Smackdown Women’s champion Ronda Rousey which has drawn the ire of Shotzi. Liv Morgan has had a few surprising successes including a victory over Alexa Bliss. Lacey Evans may or may not be getting a push.

Prediction and analysis: I think Becky and Asuka will continue their feud into SummerSlam. It looks like Raquel and Shotzi will be feuding. Between the three remaining wrestlers, both Alexa and Lacey are directionless, but the company seems to be behind Lacey. It seems like they are telling the story of Liv Morgan finally finding herself, so I think Lacey and Liv are the two most likely to win the contract. I’m going with Liv.

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Carmella – WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Story in a nutshell: Carmella won a fatal five-way match to get a shot at Bianca Belair’s WWE Raw Women’s Championship.

Originally, Rhea Ripley won a fatal four-way for a championship match but was injured. A fatal five-way match was held to determine Ripley’s replacement. Carmella won the match.

Prediction and analysis: No brainer, Bianca Belair wins.

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Natalya – WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Story in a nutshell: Natalya won a six-pack challenge match to get a shot at Ronda Rousey WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship.

After winning a six-pack challenge, Natalya is getting a shot at Ronda Rousey’s WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship. Natalya attacked and put the sharpshooter on Rousey, but Rousey refused to tap out. Also, Rousey’s promos aimed at Natalya are a thing to behold.

Predictions and analysis: Another no-brainer, Ronda Rousey.

Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso (c) vs. Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match

Story in a nutshell: On June 6, 2022, The Street Profits, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, defeated the Usos, Jey and Jimmy Uso, in a “Championship Contenders” match to earn a shot at the Usos’s Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

After defeating the Usos in a “Championship Contenders” match via count out, the Street Profits were booked to challenge the Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at Money in the Bank. Since then, the members of the two teams have been trading wins back and forth in a series of singles matches. The Street Profits also got a pep talk from John Cena who taught them to never give up.

Prediction and analysis: I’d really like to see the Street Profits win the titles and with the Viking Raiders turning heel recently, I think the Street Profits will win the title soon. But it might not happen until SummerSlam.

Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley – WWE United States Championship Match

Story in a nutshell: After wrapping up his feud with Omos and MVP, Bobby Lashley pondered what was next for him when Theory, the current WWE United States Champion did appear.

After defeating MVP and Omos, Bobby Lashley reveled in the victory and wondered what was next now that they were out of his way. Theory came out and got into Lashley’s face. The two had a pose down contest that Lashley won (obviously) but Theory sprayed oil in Lashley’s face. The following week, Lashley paid Theory back. Theory then had Lashley go through a gauntlet match in order to get a shot at his title. Lashley succeeded and this match was booked.

Prediction and analysis: I’d be really surprised if Theory dropped the title here. I think he’ll find a way to win via shenanigans.

CATCH-UP: Former NXT Women’s Champion contract set to expire