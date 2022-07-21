SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING G1 CLIMAX 32 – DAY 3 – ALL BLOCKS

JULY 20, 2022

SENDAI, MIYAGI AT THE XEBIO ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON NJPWWORLD.COM

NJPW G1 Announcers: Kevin Kelly

(1) DAVID FINLAY vs. YUJIRO TAKAHASHI – Block Action

Finlay got the momentum in the match early and connected with some nice dropkicks that eventually caused the action to spill to the outside of the ring. There, Takahashi snatched control of the offense back with a DDT on the floor. The DDT was a central part of the match story from that point on. Takahashi controlled the majority of the bout from that point on. Eventually, Finlay got momentum back, but then the House of Torture interference began. Finlay was able to fight off Sho’s shenanigans for a while, but was eventually overcome. Sho hit him with a wrench while the referee’s back was turned, which allowed Takahashi to connect with Pimp Juice for the 1,2,3 win.

WINNER: Takahashi via pinfall

(Heydorn’s Analysis: A House of Torture match, so, not great. Finlay looked good out there and should be able to go with other talent in his block, but this was nonsense in the end. That said, laying a foundation of Yujiro being able to win this way instead of just being a floor mat throughout the tournament can add a little intrigue if booked right.)

(2) TAMA TONGA vs. CHASE OWENS – Block Action

Tonga started the action a little ahead of the bell to get some early work in on Owens. As he did, the commentary team played up Tonga’s feud with Jay White. Chase Owens took over soon after and locked in a choke hold to down Tonga. Owens attempted a double axe handle smash off the top rope, but Tonga counters by getting to his feet and punching him in the stomach. From there, Tonga and Owens exchanged strikes. Tonga tried for the Tonga Twist, but Owens countered into a rolling sunset flip that sent Tonga into the turnbuckle. Owens attempted a C-Trigger, but Tonga countered with a back elbow and then connected with a Death Valley Bomb. Tonga then attempted the Supreme Flow, but Owens moved, which sent Tonga crashing to the mat.

Owens rolled to the outside of the ring and pulled the padding on the floor away to expose the concrete. In the end, Tonga countered the package piledriver and parlayed that into a Gun Stun for the 1,2,3 win.

WINNER: Tonga via pinfall

(Heydorn’s Analysis: I always enjoy Tama Tonga’s intensity. He brought it here and the layered feud between him and Bullet Club helped give things some depth. Other than that, a standard match, but serviceable.)

(3) LANCE ARCHER vs. BAD LUCK FALE – Block Action

Fale crushed Archer to the mat with a stiff shoulder tackle and made a cover just a few seconds into the match. Fale took control from there and tossed Archer out of the ring. Both men brawled there until Archer took the upper hand with an Irish whip into the metal guardrail that moved it about three feet back. Archer rolled Fale back into the ring to break the refs count and then locked in a sleeper hold before playing to the crowd for claps.

The action spilled to the outside of the ring once again. This time, Fale took control with a whip into the guardrail. After, he pulled a steel chair from underneath the ring. Red Shoes took the chair away and Fale grabbed another. Red Shoes took that one away too. Instead, Fale tossed Archer into the steel ring post. From there, Fale threw Archer onto chairs with a body slam and then climbed into the ring. Eventually, Archer followed and beat the referee count by one second.

Archer attempted The Blackout on Fale, but the move was countered. The match spilled to the outside of the ring for a third time. Both men brawled again and Archer got counted out.

WINNER: Fale via count out

(Heydorn’s Analysis: A good big man match. These two brawled and brawled and brawled. Exactly what you would have wanted to see. The count out was a bit of a disappointment, but makes sense to protect both guys ahead of other matches against monster guys in their block.)

(4) TETSUYA NAITO vs. HIROOKI GOTO – Block Action

Both men exchanged some holds to start the match. They lead to both men pushing the other into the ropes and then slapping their chests in respect. Naito slapped Goto’s, backed away, and then charged right back into wrench Goto’s arm on the ropes.

Naito and Goto exchanged strikes before Naito rolled out of the ring to regroup. Naito teased getting back into the ring, but lured Goto out of the ring instead. On the outside of the ring, Naito countered a Goto move and threw him into the ring post shoulder first. From there, Naito used the ring guardrail and other material on the ring to continue working the arm that crashed into the post.

Naito rolled into the ring as the referee made the count and Goto made it back in to break it at 15 seconds. Naito immediately pounced on Goto and locked in an armbar submission on Goto’s injured arm. Goto was able to break Naito’s momentum in spurts, but each time, Naito would shut it down and keep the focus on Goto’s injured arm.

In the end, Goto was hit with Destino, but then kicked out of the pin attempt. Later, Goto countered Destino and connected with GTR before covering for the 1,2,3 win.

WINNER: Goto via pinfall

(Heydorn’s Analysis: Good match and surprise outcome. Commentary played up the fact that Goto got his first G1 win in the last five tries, so maybe we have a a story going here. Naito was solid in the ring, but flat too. Destino has lost it’s luster and doesn’t feel like a finish anymore given how many have kicked out of the move.)

