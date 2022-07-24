FREE PODCAST 7/24 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Fairplay talk Summerslam main event, Jason Jordan’s Raw debut, Sasha-Bayley, Enzo-Cass (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On the Raw Post-show from five years ago (7-25-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by reality TV star and former TNA manager Jonny Fairplay for a detailed analysis of Monday Night Raw. First, they break down the top story from Raw focused on the Fatal Four-way for Summerslam becoming official. Then in segment two, they talk to two correspondents who attended Raw in D.C. to give an in-person perspective. They close with an extended segment answering email questions from listeners on a variety of segments on Raw including Bayley vs. Sasha Banks, Jason Jordan’s Raw singles debut, and more.

