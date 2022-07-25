7/25 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on first post-Vince McMahon era Raw with Paul Levesque in charge, Reigns wrestles

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

JULY 25, 2022

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

[HOUR ONE]

-The “WWE Then, Now, Forever, Together” show opening aired.

(Keller’s Analysis: I was both fearful and hopeful that Triple H and Stephanie would have been edited into this in like 8 places, knocking out Undertaker, Steve Austin, Ric Flair, and John Cena.)

-They cut live to the ring where Miz and Logan Paul were brawling. Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton said they couldn’t wait until the show started. Smith said Logan came out with a mic and said, “Come get me, Miz.” Officials separated them. They went to a replay of Miz charging out after Logan challenged him right before the show went live.

-They went to The Bloodline’s ring entrance as Smith touted the sellout at MSG. Roman Reigns, the Usos, and Paul Heyman walked out. The announcers talked about the brutality that will be part of the Summerslam main event.

(Keller’s Analysis: I don’t know what is planned for the rest of the show, but it’ll be telling if there’s no mention of Vince McMahon’s retirement on Raw tonight, and it’s only the brief Stephanie McMahon segment on Smackdown that acknowledges his retirement. Under better circumstances, certainly much more would be made his retirement. I’m also curious if Triple H holds back appearing on the show.)

Reigns told Madison Square Garden to acknowledge him. (Great camera angles of the packed MSG.) Reigns told “the Wise Man,” Heyman, that he doesn’t feel like talking anymore. Heyman said, “Ladies and gentleman, welcome to the Island of Relevancy.” His mic went out. When it came back on, Heyman said, “We have sound guy who must be from New Jersey or something. I want your name written down; you’re the next one out the door.” Heyman said this Sunday marks 700 days of the title reign of Roman, and he said it plays into the hands of Brock Lesnar who likes to rain on parades. Heyman said Lesnar ruined the parties of Randy Couture and Undertaker and John Cena.

Heyman said Reigns takes it personally because he’s tired of being tied into the legacy of Lesnar. “You think of the Knicks, you think of the Celtics. You think of the Yankees, you think of the Red Sox. You think of Hogan, you think of the Macho Man. You think of Stone Cold, you think of The Rock.” He said after this weekend, you won’t have to think of Brock Lesnar again. Heyman said this will be their last match together, Reigns will whip Lesnar. Reigns looked over toward Heyman and nodded. Heyman said his Tribal Chief has nothing to say tonight because he can’t stand the sound of the name Brock Lesnar. He said after Summerslam, Lesnar won’t be able to stand at all.

Theory’s music interrupted. He marched out, mic in hand. Reigns turned and sneered toward Theory. Theory it’s so funny to him that The Bloodline talks a lot, but seem to have forgotten the most important aspect of Summerslam. He said he’s going to take back his U.S. Title and also walk down to the ring and cash in his Money in the Bank contract against Lesnar or Reigns and be the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Reigns asked Theory to enter the ring. “Don’t be scared now,” he said. Reigns laughed as Theory took his time entering the ring . He said he understands that he’s nervous. He told New York to take it easy on him. “Wise man, we like him, we like him, right?” Heyman said, “He’s alright.”

Reigns said Theory has no clue what he’s doing with the briefcase. He said he needs a wiseman, someone to counsel him. Reigns volunteered to be that guy. He told Theory to look around and analyze the situation. “Your daddy’s not here anymore,” he said. Fans burst out with “ohhhhh!” The Usos laughed in the background and shook their heads. Reigns said, “This is my ring.” Fans began various “daddy” chants, which Reigns acknowledged. “Who’s your daddy?” he said. Reigns said if Theory keeps messing up, the Tribal Chief is going to be his daddy. Reigns said, “I run the Garden now.

The Bloodline began leaving the ring. Reigns led the way. Jey Uso slapped Theory hard across the back of his neck as he walked past him. Theory hit him with his briefcase. Reigns held Jey back. Theory told him to step up. Instead, the Bloodline left the ring as Reigns’s music played. A “Who’s your daddy?” chant continued. Saxton said he does wonder if Theory truly knows what he’s doing with that briefcase. Smith said Reigns “owned Madison Square Garden.”

(Keller’s Analysis: It’s striking how much more cool Reigns is now than five years ago. The New York crowd was totally into him. The line about Theory losing his “daddy” Vince was a clever way to acknowledge Vince’s departure and the fact that he’s now without his no. 1 backer in the company. The crowd went right into the “daddy” chants.) [c]

-Theory was still in the ring after the break. He was formally introduced by the ring announcer. Theory said that’s the introduction he deserved. Drew McIntyre walked out. Graves said he “doesn’t even go here.” Drew brought his sword to the ring with him. The ref called for the bell.

(1) DREW MCINTYRE vs. THEORY

Drew clotheslined Theory and chopped him in the chest in the opening seconds. He followed with a vertical suplex. Saxton wondered what kind of shape Theory will be in come Saturday. Graves plugged the Drew vs. Sheamus match scheduled for Smackdown on Friday. He Future Shock DDT’d Theory, and Theory bumped head-first onto Drew’s chest in what Graves called “a gnarly landing for Theory.” Theory rolled to the floor. Drew went after him and threw him into the ringside barricade and the announce desk before they cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, Theory was in control. He tossed Drew to ringside and into the ringside steps. A minute later they exchanged punches mid-ring. As Drew set up a Claymore a minute later, Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland ran out and jumped Drew for the DQ.

WINNER: McIntyre via DQ in 8:00.

-Theory joined in. Sheamus jabbed his broken shillelagh in Drew’s face. Bobby Lashley ran out for the save. Drew and Lashley cleared the ring. Theory was going to hit Drew and Lashley with the briefcase, but they turned and saw him. They cut to a break. [c]

(2) THEORY & SHEAMUS (w/Butch, Ridge Holland) vs. DREW MCINTYRE & BOBBY LASHLEY

Smith did refer to the wrestlers as “Superstars,” so if you were thinking that might be a change, not so far at least. Sheamus teased tagging Theory, but then backed away. The announcers said he was playing head games with him. Lashley got the hot-tag from Lashley. Lashley charged at Theory at ringside, but Sheamus cut him off with a surprise high knee. Butch climbed onto the ring apron. Holland went after Drew while the ref was looking at Butch. Butch dove onto Drew, but Drew threw him over his head. The ref booted both from ringside. They cut to a break. [c]

Drew and Theory tagged in after the break. Drew tossed Theory across the ring twice. Drew landed a neck breaker and then kipped up and shook the ropes. Drew landed a sitout spinebuster for a two count. Sheamus and Drew tumbled over the top rope. Fans stood and looked away from the ring at something. Theory lifted Lashley on his shoulders, but then looked over at Dolph Zigger at ringside. He smiled and waved. Lashley then slipped free and put Theory in the Hurt Lock for a quick tapout win.

WINNERS: McIntyre & Lashley in 13:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: If you were hoping for clean finishes in this new post-Vince era, you’re 0-2 so far. If traditional booking indicates anything, Lashley winning here points toward a Theory win on Saturday, otherwise they would have had the challenger get the upset win going into the event. The two matches that flowed into each other had good action.)

-As Theory celebrated on the stage, the Usos superkicked Theory. Reigns walked out and put the MITB briefcase on his chest and said he better bring that so he can cash in on Sunday.

(Keller’s Analysis: Is Reigns trying to trick Theory into missing Summerslam by telling him it’s Sunday instead of Saturday, or did he just make a mistake considering most major events have been on Sundays?)

-They went to Graves, Smith and Saxton at ringside. Smith’s beard continues to grow in, the one sure sign Vince is really gone. He threw to a video package on 20 years of Rey Mysterio in WWE.

-They showed Rey arriving in an SUV with his son, Dominik. Out the other side came his wife and daughter. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

-A vignette aired with the mystery wrestler.

-Postcard shots aired of New York City.

-Kevin Patrick interviewed Dolph Ziggler backstage. He asked what he’s up to regarding being at ringside for Theory matches. Patrick said it’s simple, he just thinks he needs to be taught a lesson. He said he’s seen so many come and go, and he has accomplished a lot so quickly, but he hasn’t earned it. He said he’s almost as handsome as him and a hell of an athlete. A.J. Styles walked up to him and said he can appreciate what he’s doing. In walked Otis & Chad Gable. Gable “shooosh’d” Styles. Gable said they’re jealous of Theory because he’s accomplished more than them already. Gable said he and Otis want to beat the jealousy out of both of them. Styles accepted. Ziggler smiled in agreement. Ziggler made a Nathan Fielder reference. Styles asked Ziggler who that is.

-Rey Mysterio made his ring entrance with Dominik. Rey talked about getting his start at age 14. He said he never dreamed he’s travel the world and make money and “create legendary rivalries for each and every one of you to enjoy.” He said guys his size back then weren’t part of the business. He said he broke the blueprint of what a Superstar should look like. He said as a smaller guy and damn proud Latino, he became World Champion at WrestleMania 22. He said he’s made a lot of friends along the way who helped pave the road for him in his career. He brought Dean Malenko, K-Dogg (Konnan), Batista, Kurt Angle, Edge, and Eddie Guerrero. He said he misses Eddie every day and he knows he’s watching over him.

Rey thanked the fans for all their love and support. He said being able to live this career and life with his family means all the more. Fans chanted “You deserve it!” He paused and smiled. He talked about his wife and daughter watching backstage. They showed them. Rey said he’s proud of Dom, his son, for the man he’s become. He said one day he will be representing the Mysterio legacy when he’s no longer there. “I love you, son,” he said. Rey thanked the WWE Universe for accepting him and always rolling with the Mysterios “and for 20 of the dopest, most awesome years.” He brought up that he’s celebrating 20 years in the legendary and iconic MSG. He began pointing at fans and thanking them in Spanish. He began talking in Spanish. This was nine minutes from ring entrance to this part of the segment.

Finn Balor walked out through the crowd applauding. Graves said, “Not tonight.” Damian Priest showed up on another side of the ring. Graves called him “the Punisher of The Judgment Day.”

(Keller’s Analysis: That was nice. It wasn’t electric television, and it might be Rey’s longest promo, but I think he held everyone’s interest with a heartfelt promo.)

(3) REY & DOMINIK MYSTERIO vs. THE JUDGMENT DAY (Finn Balor & Damian Priest)

They joined the match in progress after the break. A few minutes in Dominik kicked Balor to the floor, then dove at Priest on the other side of the ring. Priest caught him and threw him into the ringside barricade. Priest let out a big yell as they cut to a break. [c]

Balor and Dom both tagged out to Priest and Rey respectively seconds after the break ended.

