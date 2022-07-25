7/25 WWE RAW RESULTS: Doucette’s “alt perspective” report on Summerslam hype, Reigns & Usos vs. Riddle & Profits, Drew vs. Theory, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

JULY 25, 2022

NEW YORK, N.Y. AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY DANNY DOUCETTE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, & Byron Saxton

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

[HOUR ONE]

-The show started immediately with Logan Paul and The Miz brawling in the ring. Referees and officials came out to break it up, but Paul and Miz continued to go at it. The commentators said that Paul called out the Miz before the show went on the air. This was also shown via replay.

-Roman Reigns’ music played. Reigns along with The Usos and Paul Heyman walked onto the stage. Corey Graves hyped up that Reigns was walking down the same aisle in MSG as Bruno Sammartino and Pedro Morales. Byron Saxton noted that Reigns has been Smackdown champion for almost 700 days.

A “Roman!” chant rang out from the crowd before Reigns even spoke. Reigns told the Madison Square Garden crowd to acknowledge him. The crowd cheered and chanted for Reigns again. Reigns said he didn’t feel like talking anymore and handed the microphone to Paul Heyman. Heyman welcomed everyone to the “island of relevancy”. There were some sound problems as the mic cut out a bit. Heyman got a better mic and said the sound guy must be from New Jersey. Heyman also said they wanted the guy’s name, because he will be the next one out the door. Heyman said that at SummerSlam, Reigns’ title reign reaches 700 days and it favors Brock Lesnar. Heyman said that Lesnar Heyman referenced Lesnar breaking The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak and dominating John Cena at SummerSlam 2014. Heyman said that after SummerSlam we will not tie Lesnar and Reigns together akin to the New York Yankees & Boston Red Sox, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin & The Rock, or Hulk Hogan & “Macho Man” Randy Savage, because Reigns will destroy Lesnar. Heyman said Lesnar will not be able to stand at all at SummerSlam, much less be the last man standing.

Theory’s music played and he came to the stage and approached the ring, stopping short of entering. Theory said that the Bloodline must have forgotten about him. Theory said he will win back the United States title from Lashley and then cash in on Reigns or Lesnar to become the new Universal champion. Reigns challenged Theory to get into the ring and acknowledge him. Theory entered the ring and Reigns made fun of him saying he was nervous. Reigns said that he likes him, but said Theory has no clue what he’s doing with the Money in the Bank briefcase. Reigns said he will counsel Theory for the night. Reigns said Theory’s daddy is not here anymore alluding to Vince McMahon. There was an audible “ooooh” from the crowd, a “daddy’s boy” and “who’s your daddy?” chants directed at Theory. Reigns said if Theory keeps messing up he will be his daddy and that he runs the Garden now. The Bloodline left the ring. On the way out, Jey Uso threw a microphone at Theory’s back. Theory hit Jey in the back with the Money in the Bank briefcase, but Reigns held Jey back before a brawl broke out. The Bloodline then left towards the stage as Theory stood in the ring. [c]

(Doucette’s Analysis: I liked this for the most part. The crowd was loving Reigns and his big star aura was magnified here. I’m surprised they actually referred to Vince’s exit, but with the smart mark New York crowd it does make sense. Theory looked like a lowly, weasley heel who didn’t belong in the ring with Roman, though.)

-Theory was still in the ring as Mike Rome introduced him as “the youngest Mr. Money in the Bank”. Theory said that was the introduction he deserved, but was cut off by Drew McIntyre’s music before he could continue.

(1) THEORY vs. DREW MCINTYRE

McIntyre struck Theory immediately after the bell. McIntyre hit Theory with some chops and a suplex. Theory fought back, but McIntyre wasn’t phased and continued to dominate. McIntyre hit a Future Shock DDT on Theory and set up a Claymore Kick, but Theory rolled to the outside. McIntyre followed, but Theory couldn’t capitalize. McIntyre then dropped Theory onto the announce table. [c]

McIntyre continued to beat down Theory after the break. Theory got the upper hand by tossing McIntyre over the top rope. McIntyre made a comeback by blocking Theory’s suplex attempt and landing a suplex of his own. Then, the two competitors traded punches with McIntyre getting the best of the exchange. McIntyre executed a spinebuster and set up another Claymore Kick. However, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch ran in to attack McIntyre and caused the disqualifciation.

WINNER: McIntyre in 9:00 by disqualification.

-After the match, Theory, Holland, Sheamus, and Butch beat down McInytre. Bobby Lashley ran down to save McIntyre and cleared the ring. Theory tried to hit Lashley from behind with the briefcase, but Lashley and McIntyre turned around and spotted him. Theory got out of the ring and ran to Holland, Butch, and Sheamus.

(2) BOBBY LASHLEY & DREW MCINTYRE vs. THEORY & SHEAMUS (w/Butch & Ridge Holland)

Back from the commercial, the commentators noted that Adam Pearce had made this tag team match official during the break. Lashley and McIntyre had an early advantage on Theory. Theory tagged Sheamus in and Sheamus had an upper hand on McIntyre for a few minutes. Sheamus taunted Theory, pretending he would tag him in, but didn’t. McIntyre stunned Sheamus with a headbutt. The crowd chanted “we want Bobby!” as McIntyre made the tag to Lashley. Lashley cleaned house and took out Sheamus and Theory. Theory and Sheamus retreated to the outside and Lashley followed. Sheamus caught Lashley with a Brogue Kick. Butch attempted to get into the ring to fight McIntyre, but the referee stopped him. McIntyre suplexed Butch into Holland on the outside. The referee threw Butch and Holland out from ringside. [c]

Theory had Lashley in a chinlock coming out of the break. Lashley hit a spinebuster on Sheamus to come back. Lashley tagged in McIntyre as Sheamus tagged in Theory. McIntyre tossed Theory around with suplexes. McIntyre hit a sitout spinebuster on Theory for a two count. Lashley tagged in and hit a spinebuster on Theory. Lashley went for the pin, but it only got a two count after Sheamus broke up the pin with a knee drop from the top rope. Sheamus hit White Noise onto McIntyre outside the ring. The crowd and commentators seemed distracted by something off-screen as Theory tried to go for his A-Town Down finisher. Theory also became distracted by what was revealed to be Dolph Ziggler at ringside. Lashley used the distraction to apply the Hurt Lock onto Theory and he tapped out immediately.

WINNERS: Lashley & McInytre in 13:00.

-As Theory approached the stage with his back turned, he turned around and was superkicked by The Usos. Reigns came out and took the Money in the Bank briefcase and placed it on top of Theory.

(Doucette’s Analysis: The matches were fine. However, they’re really making Theory look like a chump tonight. Have they soured on his push or is this the “make the Money in the Bank holder look like a loser before he cashes in” thing?

-A video package aired highlighting Rey Mysterio’s twenty year career in WWE.

-A Maybach was shown pulling up to the arena earlier in the day. Rey Mysterio, his wife, daughter, and Dominik Mysterio got out of the car and entered the arena. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

-Another mysterious Edge promo aired. “I am coming to” was written in red paint on a canvas.

-Kevin Patrick caught up with Ziggler backstage. Patrick asked Ziggler why he has been distracting Theory. Ziggler said that Theory has gotten everything without earning it. A.J. Styles appeared and said that he likes how Ziggler thinks. Chad Gable and Otis then showed up to challenge Ziggler and Styles to a match. Ziggler and Styles accepted.

-Rey and Dominik Mysterio made their entrance to the ring. The commentators touted Rey’s accomplishments over the years. Rey’s friends and family were backstage watching on a television clapping and cheering for Rey. Rey grabbed a microphone and said that in a million years he never imagined he would accomplish what he has. Rey said when he started, small guys didn’t make it in wrestling. Rey thanked Dean Malenko, Konnan, Batista, Kurt Angle, Edge, and Eddie Guerrero. The crowd chanted, “Eddie!” Rey said he loves and misses Eddie every day. Rey also thanked the fans for their love and support for the past twenty years. The crowd chanted, “Thank you, Rey” and “You deserve it”. Rey thanked his wife and daughter and said he loved him. Rey acknowledged Dominik standing next to him. Rey said he’s proud of him and knows he will represent the Mysterio legacy. Rey thanked the fans again for supporting the Mysterios. Rey then thanked the fans in attendance at Madison Square Garden. Rey ended by saying “Viva mi raza”.

(Doucette’s Analysis: This was nice for Rey. I kept waiting for Dominik to attack Rey from behind the whole promo, though. Watching wrestling for so long conditions you to expect such things.”

Finn Balor was shown walking through the crowd clapping mockingly as he approached the ringside area. Damian Priest came to the ringside area as well from the other side of the crowd. [c]

(3) THE MYSTERIOS (Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio) vs. THE JUDGMENT DAY (Finn Balor & Damian Priest)

Coming out of the commercial Balor was working on Dominik. Dominik made a tag to Rey. Rey got some offense in on Balor. Balor reversed an Irish whip, sending Rey crashing into the corner. Balor tagged Priest in and Priest choked Rey on the bottom rope. Rey tagged in Dominik, who hit a crossbody from the top rope on Balor for a two count. Dominik tried a dive to the outside onto Priest, but Priest caught him and threw him into the barricade. [c]

Dominik made a tag to Rey coming out of the commercial. Rey hit a seated senton on Priest for a two count. Priest then countered with a superkick on Rey for a two count. Priest tried a Crucifix powerbomb, but Rey set Priest up onto the ropes for a 6-1-9. Balor cut Rey off before he could attempt the move and hit a Coup de Gras on Rey. This only got a two count after Dominik broke up the pin. Balor grabbed a chair and tried to get Rey disqualified with the Eddie Guerrero trick spot. However, the referee was distracted by Dominik and Rey hit Balor in the stomach with the chair. Rey then threw the chair at Balor, who caught it and Rey fell down. The referee didn’t turn around for the disqualification, though. Balor, then Priest charged, but Rey caught them both with a drop toehold onto the ropes to set up a double 6-1-9 by Rey and Dominik. Rey then hit a frog splash on Balor for the three count.

WINNERS: The Mysterios in 10:00.

(Doucette’s Analysis: The finish seemed a little messed up. Wasn’t the ref supposed to turn around and DQ Balor? I guess since they already did that finish a few weeks ago they didn’t want to do it again. So why do it twice? Anyway, this was okay and the crowd was into it. No turn from Dominik is a notable

-A clip aired of the ESPY awards where Cody Rhodes won an ESPY for WWE Moment of the Year.

-Bianca Belair was shown walking backstage. [c]

-Rey’s friends and family were backstage as Rey and Dominik entered the room. The friends and family doused Rey and Dominik with champagne and Rey’s daughter gave him his purple ring attire from Halloween Havoc 1997 as a gift. Rey said he had been looking for it. Suddenly, Rhea Ripley entered the room wearing an Eddie Guerrero “I’m your Papi” shirt. Rey’s daughter told her to get out of there, but Ripley shoved her. Ripley then grabbed Dominik and dragged him out of the room. Rey ran after them and was attacked by Priest and Balor. Balor said, “It’s not your anniversary, it’s my birthday” during the beating. Priest powerbombed Rey through a table as The Judgment Day taunted Rey and his family.

-Belair made her entrance to the ring as a video package played showing Belair’s win over Carmella last week and interaction with Becky Lynch. Before Belair could speak on the microphone, Becky’s music interrupted. Becky arrived on the stage with a microphone. Before Becky could speak, Belair interrupted her. Belair said nobody wanted to hear Becky complain and she didn’t come just to talk. Belair (slowly) began to say she was the “roughest, toughest, greatest” and then Becky attacked her. Belair and Becky brawled around the ring. Officials and referees came to break it up.

(Doucette’s Analysis: What in the world was this? The segment was rushed and Belair seemed like a heel by drawing out her E.S.T. catchphrase. Belair finally slowed down the catchphrases, but it did not help. Just drop it. This should have been left off the show. It helped no one.)

-A clip aired from two weeks ago of Alexa Bliss & Asuka defeating Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H.

-Sarah Schreiber was backstage to interview Bliss. Schreiber acknowledged that Bliss was going to face Doudrop next. Bliss said she doesn’t know why Nikki and Doudrop are friends. Bliss talked about how Lily is number one in selling merchandise on WWE Shop. Bliss then said she was going after whoever wins the Belair-Becky Lynch match at SummerSlam. Bliss then made her entrance to the ring for her match with Doudrop. [c]

-Rey was being tended to by medical staff backstage. Priest and Balor approached again as Dominik went to run them off. Ripley then superkicked Rey and told him, “Happy twentieth!” Dominik and the medical staff checked on Rey.

(Doucette’s Analysis: Why did the Judgment Day attack and drag off Dominik in the first segment, then just let him go immediately? Where are the other officials (that have been on the show twice already) to help Dominik and Rey from being attacked constantly? So many questions. It’s good to see Rhea back, though. It makes things much more interesting already. I also liked Rey getting his ring attire as a gift. No real reason, I am just a big ring attire guy.)

(4) ALEXA BLISS vs. DOUDROP (w/Nikki A.S.H.)

Nikki distracted Bliss by grabbing Lily and Bliss went to attack Nikki. Doudrop took advantage of the distraction by splashing Bliss, but only got a two count. Bliss began to come back and dropkicked Doudrop for a two count. Bliss went to the top rope, but Nikki tripped her and she fell off. Doudrop tried a slam, but Bliss hit a DDT on Doudrop for the win.

WINNER: Bliss in 4:00.

-Backstage, A.J. Styles was talking to Logan Paul. Styles said he liked what Paul did to the Miz. Styles told Paul to shut Miz’s mouth at SummerSlam and they fist bumped. [c]

(Doucette’s Analysis: Paul looked confused or scared while Styles was talking. He was just stone faced. It was odd.)