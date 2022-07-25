Former WWE Women’s Champion returns to WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Rhea Ripley has returned to WWE. She’s been absent from the company with an undisclosed injury since helping Finn Balor and Damian Priest eliminate Edge from The Judgement Day.

Ripley returned on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Ripley appeared backstage and interrupted Rey Mysterio’s 20th anniversary party with his family. Ripley attacked Rey and pulled Dominik into a nearby hallway. Rey ran out to make the save, but was jumped by Priest and Balor who put him through a table.

Rhea Ripley was slated to challenge Bianca Belair for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship at the Money in the Bank PPV event earlier this month. Ripley was removed from the match due to her injury.

Ripley is a former NXT Women’s Champion and became Raw Women’s Champion after beating Asuka at WrestleMania 37 in 2021.

