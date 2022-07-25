VIP AUDIO 7/25 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now w/Frank Peteani: Peteani & Furlow review 1997 WWF In Your House Canadian Stampede including Hart Foundation vs. Austin & Goldust & Shamrock & LOD, more (115 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Long-time PWTorch VIP member Kylin Furlow returns to review the July 1997 In Your House Canadian Stampede event that featured Bret “Hit Man” Hart, Owen Hart, British Bulldog, Brian Pillman, and Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart” taking on “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Goldust, Ken Shamrock, and the Legion of Doom in what was a partisan Canadian crowd favoring the Hart Foundation. They open the show discussing current events including Vince McMahon’s resignation, Triple H taking over creative, and what the WWE could look like moving forward.

