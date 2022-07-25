FREE PODCAST 7/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos & Monsey review Fight Night headlined by Blaydes vs. Aspinall, preview UFC 277, talk ROH Death Before Dishonor, more (94 min.)

News Ticker

July 25, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the latest UFC Fight Night, headlined by Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall. They also preview UFC 277 and give their thoughts on Ring of Honor’s “Death Before Dishonor.” They close the show talking about the “retirement” of Vince McMahon.

