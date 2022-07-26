FREE PODCAST 7/25 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Hawkins: Triple H era begins, on-site report from MSG, final Summerslam hype, should Becky turn, live calls and emails (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Cameron Hawkins from the PWTorch East Coast Cast to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls and emails plus an on-site correspondent from MSG. They open by discussing whether this Raw was too conventional given all the buzz about Vince McMahon’s retirement and might have left viewers feeling flat. Then they moved on to evaluating Summerslam hype, whether Becky Lynch should be turned babyface and if that could be a big statement move from Hunter early, how Roman Reigns towers over the rest of the roster, what Triple H might and might not bring to Raw and Smackdown from his time running NXT, and more with live callers and emails.

