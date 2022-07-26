VIP AUDIO 7/25 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: First Raw not booked by Vince McMahon, final Summerslam hype, Reigns alludes to Vince being gone, Logan talks about Miz’s balls, Rey celebrates 20 years in WWE (41 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw, the first Raw not booked by Vince McMahon, which included the final Summerslam hype, Roman Reigns alluding to Vince being gone, Logan Paul talks about Miz’s balls, Rey Mysterio celebrates 20 years in WWE, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO