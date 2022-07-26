7/24 WOMEN’S WRESTLING ARMY REPORT: Queen Aminata vs. Brooke Valentine, Tootie Lynn vs. Ashley D’Amboise, Max The Impaler debuts

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWA EPISODE 6

JULY 24, 2022

AIRED AT BRANDARMY.COM/WOMENSWRESTLINGARMY

REPORT BY HARLEY R. PAGEOT, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Alyssa Marino, Lenny Leonard

We opened backstage with Alisha Edwards and Queen Aminata. Aminata stressed that she’s the only queen in WWA. Nobody looks like her and nobody will ever look like her. Maria Kanellis-Bennett showed up and booked a match between Aminata and the “Queen Bee.”

(Pageot’s Perspective: Neither Aminata nor Kanellis clarified that they were referring to Brooke Valentine, who is making her WWA episode debut here after a dark match at the previous set of tapings. Queen vs. queen is a fine setup for conflict but show, don’t tell. A backstage confrontation between Aminata and Valentine on our last episode would have accomplished more than opening cold here with Aminata complaining about someone the viewers haven’t met.)

-Opening theme.

-Amy Rose made her entrance, followed by her client, Max The Impaler. Their opponent was already in the ring. Rose offered a handshake to Lennox and some words of warning. Max took the opportunity to club her from behind. Max battered away at Lennox in the corner. After a minute of this, the referee separated them and called for the bell.

(1) MAX THE IMPALER (w/Amy Rose) vs. LAYNA LENNOX

Lennox tried for some hope spots but Max put her down with a Thesz press. Lennox chucked across the ring by the hair. Bearhug. Clothesline. Curb stomp. Welcome To The Wasteland. Max continued to club away at Lennox until the referee said enough.

WINNER: Max The Impaler in 3:49.

-Rose took the house mic and addressed Max’s forthcoming match against LuFisto. Leonard added that will take place in four weeks’ time.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Strong squash match for Max. You don’t often get enhancement matches on indie shows but, with WWA being episodic, it’s a really useful tool. I almost felt like it went on for too long but then they gave us the finish that implied Max could have ended it at any point and was simply enjoying themself too much by beating up Lennox. Max vs. LuFisto should be a hell of a match.)

-Backstage with Ashley D’Amboise. She’s facing Tootie Lynn Ramsey tonight. She’s never met her before and doesn’t know much about her. Maybe they’ll get pizza after or maybe she’ll take that ass whooping seriously.

-Backstage with Ramsey, who stood behind a chain-link fence. “The Little Blue Dragon” represents Team Ambition from Saint Louis, Missouri. D’Amboise is going to feel all these kicks.

(2) TOOTIE LYNN RAMSEY vs. ASHLEY D’AMBOISE

Ramsey started off strong until D’Amboise pulled her into the turnbuckle. Ramsey with a crossbody. D’Amboise rolled through and hooked the tights but the referee caught it. Ramsey hit a flurry of kicks. D’Amboise hit a side slam out of nowhere for the surprise pin.

WINNER: Ashley D’Amboise in 7:08.

(Pageot’s Perspective: At the first set of WWA tapings we got a lot of biographical talking heads but we haven’t really had any from these Chicago shows yet, which is too bad. These two could have especially benefited as both are newer on the scene and neither has a clear-cut gimmick. Why does Ramsey call herself “the little blue dragon”, for instance? I had to google just to find out what Team Ambition is. Ramsey did look good here, though, while D’Amboise is a little generic. With those kicks in her arsenal, it feels like a Ramsey-Janai Kai feud should definitely be in the cards, though them teaming would also be a lot of fun.)

(3) “THE QUEEN BEE” BROOKE VALENTINE vs. QUEEN AMINATA

Valentine was billed and referred to only as “Queen Bee”, an odd choice and something which again could have really benefited from some sort of promo or video package ahead of this match.

Lock-up. Aminata with an armhold and she shook her ass on Valentine’s head, which incensed her. Aminata avoided a cannonball from Valentine in the corner. Boot to the face of Valentine. Aminata with a ground full nelson using her legs. Valentine with a flurry of slaps to the chest but Aminata sent her head-first into the turnbuckle. Valentine with a penalty kick to the spine. Enziguiri. Back and forth pin attempts. Rear view to a seated Valentine in the corner and a running boot. They traded strikes. Headbutt from Aminata. Clothesline from Valentine. Fall away slam to Aminata. Cannonball in the corner landed but Aminata grabbed the bottom rope to avoid being pinned. Aminata unloaded with a barrage of slaps to the face. Valentine wanted a pounce but Aminata dodged it. Face plant. Juicy Lock. Aminata battered her with kicks to the face until she tapped.

WINNER: Queen Aminata in 13:45.

(Pageot’s Perspective: The framing of this was that there can only be one queen in WWA. Being that it’s Aminata’s entire character, you knew she was going over. Does this mean Valentine is now banished from WWA, loser leaves town-style, or does she just have to get a new nickname and new gear? Both women looked very good here but Aminata is quickly being established as a top player in WWA with two vicious submission wins over Valentine and Gabby Ortiz. I can already picture Aminata vs. Trish Adora in the finals of a WWA Championship tournament, whenever that day might come.)

-Backstage with Aminata. She told everyone there was only one queen here. That was just the beginning.

-Next week: Holidead vs. Jordan Blade for the Mission Pro Wrestling Championship.