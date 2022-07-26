SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING G1 CLIMAX 32 – DAY 3 – ALL BLOCKS

JULY 24, 2022

TOKYO, JAPAN AT THE OTA WARD GYMNASIUM

AIRED LIVE ON NJPWWORLD.COM

NJPW G1 Announcers: Kevin Kelly

(1) CHAOS (HIROOKI GOTO, YOSHI-HASHI & TORU YANO) vs. HOUSE OF TORTURE (SHO, EVIL & DICK TOGO)

WINNER: YANO by pinfall (Roll up) in 7:40

(2) BULLET CLUB (CHASE OWENS & KENTA) vs. TEAM FILTHY (TOM LAWLOR & ROYCE ISAACS)

This tag match was uneventful, with the exception of the hilarity that is Tom Lawlor owned the “Maria” shot the cameras would take of Maria’s rear end, only it’s now Lawlor’s bespectacled shorts. Post match, Kenta and Lawlor scrapped outside of the ring.

WINNER: CHASE OWENS by pinfall (Package Piledriver) in 8:50

(3) TMDK (BAD DUDE TITO & JONAH) VS. LIJ (BUSHI & SHINGO TAKAGI)

This tag match was also uneventful, but for a great Montel Jordan line by Kevin Kelly, and the audible gasp the crowd made as Jonah crushed Bushi en route to the finish.

WINNER: Jonah by pinfall (Black Forest Bomb) in 8:35

(4) SUZUKI-GUN (LANCE ARCHER, TAKA MICHINOKU & ZSJ) vs. UNITED EMPIRE (GREAT-O-KHAN, WILL OSPREAY & HENARE)

WINNER: Henare by submission (Ultima) in 8:22

(5) DAVID FINLAY, KAZUCHIKA OKADA & TAMA TONGA vs. BULLET CLUB (GEDO, JAY WHITE & JUICE ROBINSON)

The story of the match was Goto being ready to run through whatever offense Taichi had, but Taichi would use that aggressiveness to continually wear at the head and neck of his opponent.

Taichi nailed a hellacious kick to Goto's head, then tried to push the pace, but Goto fought to save himself from what was clearly coming. Eventually, Taichi's Black Mephisto was enough to get the W.

Taichi nailed a hellacious kick to Goto’s head, then tried to push the pace, but Goto fought to save himself from what was clearly coming. Eventually, Taichi’s Black Mephisto was enough to get the W.

WINNER: Tama Tonga by pinfall (Gun Stun) in 8:41

(6) EL PHANTASMO vs. YUJIRO TAKAHASHI (w/Pieter Rabbit) – Block D Match

Singles block time.

Yujiro, ever the jerk, tried to trade EL-P throwing the match for Pieter. Phantasmo however outsmarted the Tokyo pimp and instead tried a roll up of his own. From here, the match proper started, with Yujiro was able to drop EL-P with a DDT on the outside, thanks to the aforementioned Pieter’s distraction.

Back in the ring, Yujiro was a good foil for the offense of Phantasmo, as the taller opponent was more of the power guy – then surprisingly the underdog. As Yujiro gained more and more of the advantage, fans clapped for Phastasmo to kick out of Miami Shine, and then the Pimp Juice DDT. Phantasmo then used his nipple twister to counter another Miami Shine to the amazement of the crowd. Sho attempted to run in to help Yujiro, but after a low blow to Sho (say that 3 times fast!) and an Eddie Guerrero tribute fake out with a wrench, Phantasmo could see the end in sight. After Thunderkiss ‘86, Phantasmo got the win.

WINNER: El Phantasmo by pinfall (Thunderkiss ‘86) in 15:39 (***)

(Fann’s Analysis: Solid match, though the Bullet Club vs. itself matches always start with the shenanigans. Pieter being in on the “trade” as well as the distractions afforded throughout was a fun twist, and Sho’s involvement being countered was a fun surprise as well. Phantasmo’s recovery from his opening loss to Ospreay bodes well for him.)

(7) TAICHI vs. SANADA – Block B Match

Sanada and Taichi had a pec pop challenge to kick this match off. What had been originally just a battle of highly-competitive mat wrestlers instead turned into a handsome battle. Taichi owned the opening portion of the match proper, as his Kawada-based offense as a foil to a lot of Sanada’s offense.

Sanada eventually pushed the pace a little and got back into the game, but was stopped by a Nadowa Otoshi from Taichi. Sanada hit a Tiger Suplex and the announcers followed their earlier thread with a connection of Taue to the Nadowa Otoshi and Misawa to the Tiger suplex. Taichi, who feared losing the plot, began to focus on the eye of Sanada, and used an eye rake as well as a Kawada-style kick to the eye socket of Sanada. However, Taichi went for one of his Sumo attacks, but Sanada instead sent him flying into an O’Connor roll for the win.

WINNER: Sanada by pinfall (O’Connor Roll) in 16:01 (****)

(Fann’s Analysis: Really good match, my dear son Sanada and Taichi had some fun in this one. Loved the angle the announcers brought into the match of Taichi and Sanada being change-ups due to All Japan-based training. Kawada’s pupil against Mutoh’s was a great backdrop for what was one of my favorite matches tonight. Sanada’s eye after his injury forfeit of the US title is a nice story as the G-1 continues.)

(8) JEFF COBB vs. BAD LUCK FALE – Block A Match

#Hossfight time.

Both men began a hoss fight as one should – with constant ramming of one’s opponent to establish dominance. Cobb sent Fale flying over the top rope with a lariat, but Fale nailed one on Cobb on the apron and both men went down.

Fale imitated Cobb’s surfing spot, which fired Cobb up enough to strike hard at his fellow big man, but Fale re-established control after a splash. Fale went for the Grenade, but Cobb countered and nailed the general with a Tour of the Islands to get the 2 points.

WINNER: Jeff Cobb by pinfall (Tour of the Islands) in 7:13 (***)

(Fann’s Analysis: Fun hoss fight. Fale isn’t everyone’s tea – myself included – but in this format and in such a short match I enjoyed both competitors. The story of “who can stop Okada in this block” is a fun one, and these beasts – as well as Filthy Tom – can have fun with it.)

(9) HIROSHI TANAHASHI vs. TETSUYA NAITO – Block C Match

Main event time.

Tanahashi and Naito focused on the well-known weak points the other had – for Naito, Tanahashi’s knee; for Tanahashi, Naito’s neck.

After Naito was slapped by Tana, Naito ate a dragon screw leg whip, and a stomp. Naito stayed underneath the onslaught of Tanahashi, until a Gloria got the LIJ leader some breathing room. Naito hit a top rope Frankensteiner, but Tanahashi rolled through for a pin attempt.

Naito slammed Tana with a spinebuster, but Tanahashi replied with another dragon screw leg whip. The pair then began an exchange of elbows. Both fell back and then got back to the exchange, but Tana got the advantage with a trifecta of Twist and Shouts, followed by three sling blades. Tana hit Aces High, but missed High Fly Flow after Naito rolled away. Naito hit Valentia, but in mid-air Tana countered Destino into a small package to put the LIJ captain in 7th place with a loss.

WINNER: Hiroshi Tanahashi by pinfall (Small Package) in 22:22 (****)

(Fann’s Analysis: The story of this match, as Kevin Kelly eloquently put it, was who can go with/against narrative. For Tanahashi, is the end of the road so clear that his appearances in G-1 matches are merely a convenient view of a declining champion? For Naito, if this is truly one of the last chances (“the last chance” per Naito) to get to the Dome, this climb from 7th has to start with his next match – there isn’t the time/matches for him otherwise.)

OVERALL THOUGHTS (6.5): Okay night with two solid matches, one Bullet Club shenanigan special and a hoss fight.

