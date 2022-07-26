Triple H reportedly holds meeting ahead of Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE’s new head of creative, Triple H, reportedly held a talent meeting ahead of this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw inside Madison Square Garden.

Fightful Select is reporting that Triple H addressed talent before Raw went on the air and that the meeting went very well. The report indicates that he told talent that he wanted them to have fun and that he, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan would cultivate an environment of transparency and one that enhances communication.

Triple H was named the WWE Head of Creative on Monday morning after Vince McMahon announced his retirement last week. He was also appointed as the new EVP of Talent Relations.

Triple H is a WWE Hall of Famer, multiple time world champion, and former head of creative for NXT. He took time away from the company in September of last year due to major health issues. He announced in March that he was retiring from in-ring competition.

Vince McMahon announced his retirement amidst sexual misconduct allegations and improper hush money payments to former WWE employees with whom he reportedly had affairs with. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were named Co-CEO’s of WWE after Vince’s departure.

