WWE announces Paul Leveque is in charge of creative, Stephanie McMahon and Khan officially named co-CEO

Paul Levesque is now in charge of WWE creative.

WWE issued a press release today announcing the move. The company also officially announced that Nick Kahn and Stephanie McMahon are now co-CEO’s of WWE.

The company issued a press release last Friday announcing that Levesque was taking over as EVP of Talent Relations. Fightful is reporting that Bruce Prichard will remain with WWE and work in creative. These moves are part of a restructing within WWE after Vince McMahon announced his retirement last Friday.

The release also noted that Stephanie McMahon is now Chairwoman of the Board and Khan will remain on the Board as well.

