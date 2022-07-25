News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/24 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier Machado: G1 Climax 32 Nights 4 and 5 (21 min.)

July 25, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: On this G1 Special episode New Japan Pride Podcast, Javier Machado covers Nights 4 and 5 of the NJPW G1 Climax 32 tournament including Naito vs. Tanahashi, and Jay White vs. Ishii, plus Yano goes old-school when he faces Okada. Email all of your New Japan questions, opinions, and thoughts to newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com.

