Eric Bischoff comments on Vince McMahon retirement

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former WCW President, Eric Bischoff, said that the announcement of Vince McMahon retiring from WWE was “shocking.”

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff commented in detail on the McMahon retirement and said that he was still processing the news.

“It was shocking,” Bischoff said on the show. “I’m still processing it. It’s still hard for me to believe. I woke up this morning, and I saw an image on my social media and it was a picture of WWE Headquarters in Stamford. I thought, can you imagine what it’s like walking into that building knowing you won’t see Vince McMahon there ever again? At least not professionally as a leader?

“It would be weird to walk down those halls and not anticipate his presence. It would be really weird. I try to place myself in the shoes of like Bruce, our buddy, and a lot of other people that I know that I’m very familiar with and close to. Gonna be a weird day for them come Monday morning, man. Really weird.” (h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription)

McMahon announced his retirement on Friday evening amid various reports of sexual misconduct and improper hush money payments to WWE employees with whom he allegedly had affairs with.

Eric Bischoff was the president of WCW during the famed Monday Night Wars between WCW Nitro and WWE Monday Night Raw.

CATCH-UP: Triple H reportedly holds meeting ahead of Monday Night Raw