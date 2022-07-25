SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Triple H taking over the creative responsibilities for WWE got a positive response from a long-time company television partner.

Fightful Select is reporting that the USA Network reacted favorably to the news that Triple H would fill Vince McMahon’s shoes as the head of creative for WWE. The report indicates that the network called the change “exciting.”

Last week, WWE announced that Triple H would take over as the EVP of Talent Relations. After Vince McMahon announced his retirement on Friday afternoon, Stephanie McMahon assumed the CEO role with the company along with Nick Khan. The WWE announced today that they found over $14 million dollars that had not been reportedly properly by Vince McMahon.

McMahon was accused of making hush money payments to multiple women for alleged affairs. The women worked for McMahon and the WWE.

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw is the first with Triple H at the helm of creative. Roman Reigns is scheduled to work a six-man tag team match, his first Raw match in 2022. In addition, Logan Paul will host a special episode of Miz TV. This week’s Raw is the go-home episode for Summerslam.

Summerslam airs live on Peacock on Saturday July 30. Matches for the show include Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Logan Paul vs. The Miz, and more.

