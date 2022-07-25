VIP AUDIO 7/25 – The Fix Flashback (6-10-2015): Is Seth contributing to ratings problems or is he part of long-term solution, Axl Rotten throws Heyman under the bus while James Storm throws Mickie James under the train (86 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the June 10, 2015 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics: Is Seth contributing to ratings problems or is he part of long-term solution, Axl Rotten throws Heyman under the bus while James Storm throws Mickie James under the train, Money in the Bank preview, Daniel Bryan DVD, Tough Enough thoughts, WWE’s July 4 special, and some UFC talk at the end looking back at New Orleans show, Ben Rothwell’s pro wrestling style promo, and looking ahead to UFC 188. Oh, and some mutual admiration for “The Mindy Project.”

