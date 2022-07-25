Vince McMahon reportedly wanted all members of Bullet Club

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Vince McMahon reportedly wanted to sign all the members of Bullet Club during their scorching hot run five years ago.

On the The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy detailed McMahon’s reaction to the abundance of Bullet Club shirts and merchandise present at WWE events and shows.

“When this Bullet Club phenomenon was happening, and they were selling all this merch, I mean, obviously, it was on Vince’s radar,” Hardy said. “There was one point where Vince said, ‘All these shirts, they keep showing up at our shows, these Bullet Club shirts, who are these people? Who are these people? Where are they from?’ ‘It’s this real hot act. They’re from New Japan; sometimes they come over and do Ring of Honor stuff,’ and Vince said, ‘I want them. I want them all.’ He got a lot of the Bullet Club, but he didn’t get them all.”

A.J. Styles, Finn Balor, The Good Brothers, and Adam Cole were all members of Bullet Club that eventually signed with Vince McMahon and the WWE.

Vince McMahon retired from the WWE last Friday. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are Co-CEO’s of the company. On Monday morning, WWE announced that Triple H would assume all WWE Creative responsibilities that McMahon held.

