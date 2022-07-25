FREE PODCAST 7/25 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: (7-20-2017) Keller & Mitchell talk Shane McMahon’s helicopter incident, Brody documentary, Cena’s flag waving, G1, Lesnar, more (126 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (7-20-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell for the debut episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast on the Podcast One network. They discuss the top stories of the week including…
- Brock Lesnar’s potential return to UFC next year
- Shane McMahon’s close call in a helicopter emergency landing on Wednesday and the history of plane crashes in pro wrestling
- Early New Japan G1 thoughts, and the new Bruiser Brody documentary and the impact of his career on the industry.
Then they answer mailbag questions (wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply