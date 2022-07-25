FREE PODCAST 7/25 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: (7-20-2017) Keller & Mitchell talk Shane McMahon’s helicopter incident, Brody documentary, Cena’s flag waving, G1, Lesnar, more (126 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (7-20-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell for the debut episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast on the Podcast One network. They discuss the top stories of the week including…

Brock Lesnar’s potential return to UFC next year

Shane McMahon’s close call in a helicopter emergency landing on Wednesday and the history of plane crashes in pro wrestling

Early New Japan G1 thoughts, and the new Bruiser Brody documentary and the impact of his career on the industry.

Then they answer mailbag questions (wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com ) on hot topics including the cancellation of Talking Smack, an evaluation of the wisdom and execution of Jinder Mahal’s push, and the pros and cons of WWE’s USA-centric angles including John Cena’s flag-waving promo this week as it relates to the international expansion. They close with a preview of the big Wrestling Hall of Fame weekend Bruce and Wade will be part of this weekend in Waterloo, Iowa. with big names including Stan Hansen, Jim Ross, Magnum T.A., Gerald Briscoe, Chad Gable, Jason Jordan, Charlie Thesz, J.J. Dillon, Sabu, Larry Hennig, Shelton Benjamin, and more.

