FREE PODCAST 7/26 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Heydorn talk Vince retirement and Triple H taking over as Head of Creative, how is AEW affected, FTR-Briscoes, Grisham controversy, Mailbag questions (157 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Zack Heydorn from PWTorch.com. They discuss primarily the retirement of Vince McMahon and the appointment of Paul Levesque to Head of Talent relations. They discuss what to expect and what not to expect in terms of changes in the on-air product, the behind-the-scenes traps that could derail them but also the positive changes that could make WWE fans feel better about supporting the product, and much more including Mailbag questions sprinkled throughout related to the changes including a listener wondering if pro wrestling will suffer more than people realize without Vince at the helm.

In the 42 minute VIP-Exclusive Aftershow, they shift into how the changes in WWE could affect AEW both positively and negatively. Is Tony Khan ready for a shift in strategy? Will Levesque be more motivated than Vince was to take on AEW aggressively? Then they talk about ROH’s Death Before Dishonor PPV. The discuss the standout FTR vs. Briscoes main event, whether AEW should do more with FTR as a centerpiece act, whether the Jonathan Grisham situation is a symptom of a larger problem with Tony Khan taking on the ROH project in addition to AEW, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO