Roman Reigns has broken his silence about the new that Vince McMahon has retired from WWE.

While signing autographs for fans, Reigns was asked by YouTuber, RainmakerNYC, about his feelings regarding McMahon amid the retirement news. Reigns wished him the best.

“I wish him nothing but luck and happiness in his future,” Reigns said of McMahon and his future. “He’s been great to me and my family.”

Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed Universal WWE Champion. He won the title and unified the world championships after beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. Reigns will face Lesnar this weekend with his championship on the line.

Reigns has been the central figure of WWE since 2015. He is a multiple time champion and multiple time WrestleMania main eventer.

