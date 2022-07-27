Vince McMahon sells stock after WWE retirement

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Vince McMahon forfeited 38,519 shares of publicly traded Class A common unvested stock units in connection with his retirement from WWE. The filing was dated July 22, 2022.

Wrestling Inc reports that McMahon still owns 69,157 shares of Class A Common Stock and 28.7 million shares of the company’s Class B Common Stock, which gives him the majority voting power by a wide margin.

McMahon retired on Friday amid allegations of misconduct and an investigation into hush money payments to former WWE employees with whom he allegedly had affairs with.

Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are taking over as co-CEO’s with Triple H assuming the creative duties that Vince McMahon held. Triple H also serves as the EVP of Talent Relations.

Summerslam is the first PPV event under the new regime and it airs on Peacock on Saturday July 30. Matches on the show include Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing Match, Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, and more.

Earlier today, WWE announced that Seth Rollins vs. Riddle would not be taking place on the show as originally scheduled.

