Seth Rollins vs. Riddle has been taken off the Summerslam card this weekend.

On this week’s episode of The Bump, Kayla Braxton announced the news, saying that Riddle was not medically cleared to compete after being hit with a Stomp onto the steel ring steps by Rollins at the end of this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

Fightful is reporting that the Riddle injury is not real and is serving as a “creative adjustment.” The report indicates that the company still plans on doing Riddle vs. Rollins, but simply at a different time.

Summerslam airs live on Peacock on Saturday July 30 from Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Matches for the show include Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship, The Usos vs. The Street Profits for the Unified Tag Team Championship, Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, and more.

