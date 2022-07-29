7/29 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report on McIntyre vs. Sheamus, New Day vs. Viking Raiders, Lacey vs. Alliyah

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

JULY 29, 2022

ATLANTA, GA.

AIRED ON FOX

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee



Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

[HOUR ONE]

-The “Then, Now, Forever, Together” brand stamp aired.

-Michael Cole and Pat McAfee introduced the show.

(1) DREW MCINTYRE vs. SHEAMUS – Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook to earn WWE Title match at Clash at the Castle



Sheamus attacked Drew in the entry aisle. They brawled to ringside where Sheamus rammed Drew into the ringpost. Sheamus threw Drew into the ring and the ref called for the bell (rewarding the heel for his illegal pre-match blindside attack). They had kegs at ringside and flags hanging on the ringside barricade. Drew made a quick comeback and landed a Michinoku Driver. They both recovered and circled each other mid-ring. Sheamus swung his shillelagh but Drew ducked and then back suplexed Sheamus. Sheamus dropped the shillelagh and Drew picked it up. Sheamus kicked him before he could use it. They both tumbled to the floor. Drew threw Sheamus over the announce table. Drew looked to the crowd. Fans chanted “We Want Tables!” Drew pulled a table out from under the ring, but Sheamus recovered and attacked him. He threw Drew into the ringside steps. Sheamus had a bar set up at ringside with “family photos” (just Photoshopped images of Sheamus made to look like he was his own ancestors). Sheamus jabbed Drew with a shillelagh. Drew reversed a suplex attempt at ringside, then threw Sheamus into barrels at ringside. They cut to a break. [c]

Drew rallied after the break and kipped up. Then he threw six chairs into the ring. Sheamus threw a chair at his head when he re-entered the ring. Drew got his hands up, but the chair seemed to ricochet into his skull. Sheamus set up a White Noise on the stack of chairs, but Drew turned it into a Future Shock DDT. Drew draped his arm over Sheamus for a convincing near fall. When Drew tried to lift Sheamus, Sheamus was de3ad weight. Ridge Holland entered and hit Drew with the shillelagh from behind. Sheamus stood and delivered a high knee to score a convincing near fall on Drew. Drew dropped to the floor and tossed Ridge around, including throwing him through a table propped up at ringside. They cut to another break at 14:00. [c]

They traded two counts after the break. Sheamus tried to throw Drew into the bar set up with “family photos,” but Drew reversed him head-first into it. Butch leaped off a stack of barrels onto Drew. Sheamus then broke a stool across Drew’s back. Back in the ring, Sheamus climbed the ropes with Drew on his shoulders. He leaped backwards off the second rope with a White Noise for a two count. Butch handed Sheamus a giant shillelagh, but Drew ducked and surprised Sheamus with a Glasgow Kiss. Sheamus fended off Butch with the shillelagh. He kicked Butch with a Claymore, but Sheamus landed a Brogue Kick for a convincing near fall. A “This is awesome!” chant broke out. Sheamus stood and pounded his chest as he waited for Drew to stand. When he charged, Drew caught him and powerbombed him through a table. Fans were pleased. Drew sat up and looked over at Sheamus, looking emotional about what was to come next. Sheamus crawled over and grabbed a shillelagh. Drew, though, caught him with a Claymore for the win.

WINNER: McIntyre in 25:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: These two always put on a hard-hitting show, and this was another really good match between them. The gimmicks around the ring were used well. The near falls were convincing.)

-Kayla Braxton interviewed Drew mid-ring afterward about facing the winner of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar. Drew said it didn’t have to be this way, but he knew what he had to do and someone has to take the title off the part-time champions. Theory attacked Drew from behind with the Money in the Bank briefcase. “What’s this guy’s deal?” asked McAfee, pointing out he was getting booed in his hometown. He stood over Drew and said he’s going to become the Undisputed Champion. Theory paraded around the ring smiling.

-They went to Cole and McAfee at ringside who plugged Summerslam, including McAfee vs. Happy Corbin. They threw to clips of the angle last week with them. Back at ringside, Corbin made his way to ringside. He held up a sign that said “Loser” with an old photo of McAfee. He had a ticket and popcorn. He said McAfee can’t touch him. [c]

-Back from the break, Corbin was taunting McAfee from ringside and throwing popcorn at him. McAfee asked who sets the rules that he has to take that. Cole ran down the rest of the matches on the show. McAfee couldn’t concentrate because Corbin kept throwing popcorn at him. McAfee eventually stood and asked Corbin to come get him. Officials ran out to try to hold them back. Corbin stepped over the barricade and kicked McAfee from behind between his legs. “What is wrong with you?!” exclaimed Cole. He yelled at Corbin to get out of there.

(Keller’s Analysis: I get a kick out of those pinball machine noises when they switch to showing a new graphic for a match at Summerslam.) [c]

-Braxton approached Theory backstage. Theory said he’s sick of people treating him like a punching bag. He said he can’t help it that guys like Madcop Moss, Bobby Lashley, and Dolph Ziggler are jealous of him. He said nobody can stop him from becoming champion and going on to Cardiff and beating Drew. Paul Heyman walked up to Theory and told him he sees a bright future for him. He put his arm around him. They cut away.

(2) ALIYAH vs. SHOTZI

Shotzi was already in the ring. As Aliyah came out, Cole said Lacey Evans wasn’t medically cleared to wrestle, so Aliyah will renew her rivalry with Shotzi. Cole said there’s a rumor that Shotzi talked Adam Pearce into letting her have this match against Aliyah, whom she’s been accused of being jealous of and obsessed with. Shotzi got the better of Aliyah at ringside a few minutes in. Back in the ring she landed a Never Wake Up for the win.

WINNER: Shotzi in 3:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Shotzi didn’t get a ring entrance on TV, but she got a win. Is this a sign of Paul Levesque being more of a fan of hers than Vince McMahon was, perhaps?)

-They showed Racquel Rodriguez beating Sonya Deville. Then they showed Deville’s rant after the match that didn’t air last week, ending when Ronda Rousey ran out and attacked her after Sonya said nobody can get her to leave the ring.

-They cut backstage to Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey posing for a Summerslam photo shoot when Natalya walked in and predicted Rousey will beat Liv in record time. Natalya told Rousey that she’s the reason Liv beat her. Sonya walked in and said Rousey attacked her after Racquel already beat her. Liv called her a sore loser. They cut to the ring where Shotzi was gloating. Rousey’s music played and she marched out. Shotzi waited for her, then went at her. Rousey judo threw her and then said, “Bye, Shotzi.” She said a lot of people are complaining they should be in the title picture. She stumbled slightly over her words. Someone heckled her and she said, “You shut up. Your mom failed you.” McAfee laughed. She called Liv out to the ring and threw the mic down. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

-Postcard shots aired of Nashville, Tenn. as part of hyping Summerslam. It was a very cool drone video weaving its way through Nashville landmarks, playing into the pinball machine theme, resembling a ball rolling through the ramps in a pinball game.

(3) LIV MORGAN & RONDA ROUSEY vs. NATALYA & SONYA DEVILLE

Rousey’s music was still playing and she was pacing in the ring. Liv’s music played. Her title belt almost slipped out of her hands as she made her way to the ring. Cole said Liv is actually going to team with Liv tonight. Cole said Pearce made the match during the break. Natalya and Sonya made their way out to Natalya’s music.