7/29 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on McIntyre-Sheamus Irish Donnybrook for CATC title shot, Aliyah vs. Evans, New Day vs. Viking Raiders, final Summerslam hype

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

JULY 29, 2022

ATLANTA, GA AT STATE FARM ARENA

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a wide crowd shot and Michael Cole welcomed the audience to the show. They then showed a table with pictures, some chairs, and a beer at ringside. They then showed some barrels at ringside also. Cole and Pat McAfee hyped the Donnybrook match between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus as a graphic was shown on the bottom of the screen.

-McIntyre’s music played and he made his entrance. He was about to pose, but Sheamus appeared and attacked McIntyre from behind. He tossed McIntyre into the ring.

(1) DREW McINTYRE vs. SHEAMUS – Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match for an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Clash at the Castle

Sheamus pounded on McIntyre in the corner. McIntyre recovered with a big clothesline out of the corner. He then chopped Sheamus a few times then hit a Michinoku Driver for a near fall. They rolled to the outside and Sheamus took the advantage, then picked up a shillelagh. Sheamus attempted to use it but McIntyre ducked and hit a back suplex. He then picked up the shillelagh. Sheamus hit a low kick and McIntyre dropped it. Sheamus knocked McIntyre to ringside. Sheamus followed McIntyre out, but McIntyre recovered and tossed Sheamus over the announce table. The crowd chanted for tables. McIntyre got one from under the ring. Sheamus attacked him from behind, then taunted. Sheamus then threw McIntyre into the steps. Sheamus posed again then tossed McIntyre into the ring. Sheamus picked up the table at ringside and set it up against the barricade in front of the timekeeper’s area. Sheamus got back in the ring and retrieved a shillelagh from the corner. He hit McIntyre with hit, then tried to shove it into the eye of McIntyre. Sheamus then hit the Ten Beats. Cole mentioned that McIntyre’s sword has been banned from this match. Sheamus kicked McIntyre to the floor. Cole reminded the audience that the winner will face the Undisputed WWE Universal champion at Clash at the Castle. Sheamus went for a suplex but McIntyre blocked it, then hit a suplex of his own. McIntyre threw Sheamus into the ring post, then the steps. McIntyre then tossed Sheamus into the barrels set up at ringside. McIntyre stared Sheamus down as they cut to break. [c]

Sheamus was in control, he attempted to choke McIntyre with the shillelagh. McIntyre fought up and came off the ropes but Sheamus countered with a slam. Sheamus went to the outside and grabbed a chair, then brought it back into the ring. He hit McIntyre in the gut, then across the back. Sheamus then wedged the chair between the turnbuckles in the corner. Sheamus brought McIntyre to his shoulders, but McIntyre wriggled free. McIntyre tossed Sheamus into the corner, but the chair had fallen out of place, so Sheamus hit the turnbuckle instead. McIntyre hit a series of clotheslines followed by a pair of belly to belly throws. McIntyre then hit the neckbreaker, then kipped up. McIntyre dropped to the outside and grabbed three chairs. He tossed them into the ring one by one. He then grabbed another three from under the ring and tossed those in as well. McIntyre entered the ring, but Sheamus tossed a chair and hit McIntyre in the face. Sheamus took control and tried to use White Noise, but McIntyre shook free. McIntyre countered with a Future Shock DDT onto the pile of chairs. He covered Sheamus for a near fall. McIntyre started to set up Sheamus for a powerbomb but Ridge Holland appeared and broke a shillelagh over the back of McIntyre. Sheamus hit a big knee and covered McIntyre for a near fall. McIntyre dropped to the outside and fought with Holland. He used a belly to belly throw on Holland and put him through the table that was propped against the barricade. [c]

McIntyre and Sheamus battled on the top rope. Sheamus crotched McIntyre then knocked him into the tree of woe. McIntyre pulled himself off and threw Sheamus off the top rope. McIntyre went for a Claymore, but Sheamus moved. Sheamus hit an Alabama Slam and covered McIntyre for a near fall. Sheamus kicked McIntyre to the floor. He followed McIntyre out. Sheamus grabbed McIntyre and teased tossing him into the bar at ringside. McIntyre countered and threw Sheamus into the bar himself. McIntyre tossed Sheamus into it again. Then out of nowhere, Butch jumped off the barrels and took out McIntyre. Sheamus recovered and broke a stool on McIntyre, then tossed him back in the ring. Sheamus went to the second rope and hit McIntyre with White Noise and got a close near fall. Sheamus grabbed Butch and asked for something. Butch looked under the ring and picked up a very large shillelagh. Sheamus posed with it. McIntyre recovered and hit Sheamus with a Glasgow’s Kiss. He then picked up the giant shillelagh and hit Butch and Sheamus. McIntyre hit the Claymore on Butch. As McIntyre got up, Sheamus caught him with the Brogue Kick. Sheamus covered McIntyre and got a very close near fall. The crowd chanted “this is awesome”. Sheamus stalked McIntyre. Sheamus pumped himself up and set up for another Brogue. He charged McIntyre but McIntyre caught Sheamus and powerbombed him through the table in the ring. Sheamus crawled towards the shillelagh in the corner. McIntyre looked on. Sheamus got to his knees with the shillelagh. McIntyre charged and hit Sheamus with the Claymore for the win.

WINNER: Drew McIntyre in 26:00 to earn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle

(McDonald’s Analysis: Really good match. They gave them a lot of time and did a great job making this match feel important. These guys work well together and always give a great effort. This was no exception to that. Since they’re not on the Summerslam card, this came off as a great consolation prize. The only issue is there’s nothing new about this match. On top of that, the outcome was never really in doubt. Those two factors took a small amount away from the match and its consequences, even though the quality was good. I’m ready for both guys to move onto something new. McIntyre will finally be paired with Roman Reigns and Sheamus will hopefully be involved in something meaningful going forward. Overall, great way to start the show.)

-McIntyre stood in the ring and Kayla Braxton entered. She congratulated McIntyre then asked how it felt. McIntyre said Atlanta rocked all match. He said it didn’t have to be this way, but someone has to take the title from the part time champions.

-Theory appeared out of nowhere and hit McIntyre with the Money in the Bank briefcase. Theory beat him down. He then taunted McIntyre. Theory said he was going to be champion. Theory posed with the briefcase.

-They then showed Cole and McAfee at ringside. Cole threw to a video recap of Happy Corbin’s attack on McAfee last week on Smackdown. It then showed McAfee’s chase and brawl with Corbin. Cole hyped their match for tomorrow night at Summerslam. Corbin appeared in the crowd behind them. He held a sign with a picture of McAfee with the word “loser” written on it. Corbin sat down with his popcorn behind the announce desk. [c]

-Back from break, Corbin taunted McAfee from his ringside seat. Cole threw to a recap of the six man tag team match on Raw this past Monday. The video then showed Seth Rollins’ attack on Riddle after the match. Cole then explained Riddle’s injury, and announced that the match between Rollins and Riddle is postponed. Corbin heckled McAfee and Cole.

-Cole and McAfee broke down the Summerslam card. Corbin continued to heckle McAfee. Cole and McAfee continued to break down the card. McAfee complained about Corbin. Corbin tossed popcorn at McAfee. The Summerslam break down ended with the graphic for McAfee against Corbin. Corbin stood at ringside and dumped his popcorn on McAfee. Officials held McAfee back as Corbin hopped the railing. Officials separated the two, but Corbin kicked McAfee in the groin. McAfee collapsed and screamed in pain. Corbin laughed as officials checked on McAfee. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: Corbin was annoying, which was the point of this. It was odd that they chose this moment to break down the card, as they clearly didn’t take it as seriously as they could or maybe should, have. The segment itself worked for what they set out to do. I’m actually interested in seeing this tomorrow. Corbin is a good opponent for McAfee and McAfee can beat him and “shut him up” without hurting anyone in the process. That’s a good idea. I have no idea what you do with Corbin after this though. He really needs to go to Raw and experience a change of scenery.)

-They showed post card shots of Atlanta.

-Theory walked in the back. Kayla approached him. Theory said he’s not a punching bag. He said he’s going to be a two time U.S. champion and he’s already the youngest Mr. Money in the Bank in history. He said other Superstars are jealous of him. He said he gets it, but it won’t stop him from cashing in. He said Lesnar and the Bloodline attacked him on Raw, but it won’t stop him. He said nothing will stop him. He said he’s going to walk into Cardiff and make McIntyre his punching bag. Again. Paul Heyman appeared. He pulled Theory to the side and started to talk to him. They cut back to Cole and McAfee at ringside.

-Cole asked if McAfee was alright and assured him that he will have his match with Corbin tomorrow night at Summerslam.

-Aliyah’s music played and she made her entrance. Shotzi was already in the ring.

(2) ALIYAH vs. SHOTZI

Shotzi used an arm wrench. Aliyah took Shotzi down, but Shotzi recovered quickly. She choked Aliyah with the middle rope then hit her with a running senton against the ropes for a near fall. Shotzi put Aliyah in a Boston Crab. Aliyah grabbed for the ropes but Shotzi pulled her back to the center of the ring. Aliyah kicked her way out, then got to her feet. Aliyah hit a series of strikes followed by a running clothesline for a near fall. Shotzi rolled to the outside and Aliyah dropped to the apron. Aliyah hit a running Meteora on Shotzi. Shotzi recovered and sent Aliyah back into the ring. Shotzi hit the Never Wake Up for the win.

WINNER: Shotzi in 3:00

-Cole threw to a video recap of Sonya Deville’s loss to Raquel Rodriguez last week. They then showed Ronda Rousey attacking Deville after the match. It was called a “Digital Exclusive”.

-Rousey and Liv Morgan were in the back for a photo shoot with the title. Natalya appeared and said she should be part of the photo shoot. Deville appeared and said Rousey isn’t the baddest woman on the planet when Deville has to attack her after her match. Morgan argued with Deville.

-Shotzi was in the ring laughing. Rousey’s music played and she made her entrance. Rousey stared down Shotzi. Shotzi said hello, then attacked Rousey. Rousey took her down right away. She grabbed the mic. She said goodbye to Shotzi. A fan shouted “shut up”. Rousey told the fan to shut up and told him “his mom failed him”. Rousey then called out Morgan and said they should show the “chicks in the back” why they’re battling for the title instead of them.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Didn’t they advertise Aliyah and Lacey Evans? I guess we’re never going to see that match huh? WWE is protecting that match like it’s the second coming of Rock-Austin. Rousey tripped over some words, but the comment against the fan was funny. That’s the real Rousey. I wish they would just lean into that at this point. The whole segment in the back was a mess. Why were they having a photoshoot? Why did they all argue like high schoolers? None of that made anyone look good. Also, any hope of Shotzi being a realistic challenger was basically killed there. Not a smart move.)

-They showed a commercial for Summerslam and Cole hyped the match.

-They then showed a graphic for a special address from Paul Heyman tonight.

-Rousey was in the ring. She stared down the entrance way. Morgan’s music played and she made her entrance. Morgan danced and fumbled with the belt at the top of the ramp. Cole said they’ll be teaming together tonight. Cole said they will team against Deville and Natalya. He said Pearce made the match official during the commercial break.

[HOUR TWO]

-Deville’s music played and she made her entrance. Natalya then made her entrance behind her. Cole recapped Morgan’s title win over Rousey last month at Money in the Bank.

(3) RONDA ROUSEY & LIV MORGAN vs. SONYA DEVILLE & NATALYA

Rousey started against Natalya. Rousey took her down by the arm and Natalya fought back to her feet. Rousey went back to the arm but Natalya reversed and took Rousey down with a fireman’s carry into an armbar of her own. Rousey reversed, then Natalya reversed, then Rousey rolled Natalya up for a near fall. Morgan tagged in and they hit a double team move on Natalya. Natalya tagged in Deville. Deville and Morgan traded punches. Deville got the upperhand and kicked at Morgan in the corner. Morgan recovered with a kick of her own. She then sent Deville into the corner and hit a running knee. Rousey tagged in during the kick. They hit another double team move on Deville. Morgan tagged in, but she wasn’t holding the tag rope. She then grabbed the rope and tagged in officially. Rousey looked irritated and Morgan began to argue with her. While Morgan was distracted, Deville pulled Morgan off the apron then threw her into the barricade. Deville sent Morgan back into the ring. She kicked Morgan in the gut then tagged in Natalya. Natalya hit a snap suplex followed by a headlock. Morgan fell to the outside. Natalya followed her out and used a snap suplex on the outside. [c]