Triple H talks strategy in place to fill Vince McMahon’s shoes

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Triple H says that he will not be able to fill Vince McMahon’s shoes all by himself and that it’ll be a team effort.

During a Summerslam media scrum, Nick Hausman from Wrestling Inc asked Triple H how the WWE shows will be different under his leadership as opposed to Vince McMahon. Triple H said to “watch the show,” but then addressed what it would take to be successful.

“This is the longest running stuff on TV,” Triple H said of Raw and Smackdown. “We say it all the time, right? Raw and Smackdown, Summerslam, just everything we’re doing, right? “There are a massive pair of shoes to fill that I’m trying to step into. I do not dream for one second that I could fill those shoes. By myself, period. It’s going to take a lot of us. It’s going to take a team. It’s going to take everybody here to fill those shoes and continue this on, but we will.

“The intent is to continue the legacy of what has been going on, what made me fall in love with this business that he created and to take it to new levels. To take it beyond where it is now. The only way we’re going to do that is with a team. That’s with Steph, that’s with Nick Khan, that’s with myself, that’s with Kevin Dunn, that’s with everybody that is here, that is with all this talent. We have the greatest, hardest working talent in the world. I have no doubt in mind, with this team, we can do it.”

Triple H was named Head of Creative for WWE on Monday morning. That announcement came on the heels of Vince McMahon announcing his retirement.

CATCH-UP: Sasha Banks and Naomi to make WWE return?