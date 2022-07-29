Sasha Banks and Naomi to make WWE return?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The bridge between Sasha Banks & Naomi and the WWE may not be fully burned to the ground.

Dave Meltzer is reporting that the WWE is planning and working toward reconciliation with both Banks and Naomi. Both women walked out of the company due to scheduled creative for them and their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Meltzer said on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, that under the leadership of Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, and Triple H, the company believes they can mend fences without Vince McMahon being around.

“It’s kind of up in the air. I mean, they’re gone,” Meltzer said of Banks and Naomi. “The last I heard was that there would be attempts made to reconcile, especially with Vince gone. So, it’s up in the air. I don’t think there’s anything definite just yet.”

Sasha Banks and Naomi are both former women’s champions in WWE. Banks worked the main event against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 37.

