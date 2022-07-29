News Ticker

Star suffers injury on AEW Dynamite this week

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

July 29, 2022

Dante Martin suffers injury on Dynamite
Dante Martin (photo credit Wade Keller © PWTorch)
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Dante Martin suffered a knee injury on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

PWInsider is reporting that Martin was seen on crutches at the hotel after the show was over. The report does not indicate what the injury is specifically or how long Martin will be out of action.

This week on Dynamite, Martin faced Sammy Guevara in a singles match. He also got a backstage promo, in which he introduced Skye Blue as his valet for the evening. Guevara won the match.

CATCH-UP: HEYDORN’S DYNAMITE RECEIPT 7/27: Jon Moxley continues hot run as Interim AEW World Champion

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*