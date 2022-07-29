Star suffers injury on AEW Dynamite this week

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Dante Martin suffered a knee injury on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

PWInsider is reporting that Martin was seen on crutches at the hotel after the show was over. The report does not indicate what the injury is specifically or how long Martin will be out of action.

Winning in real life ❤️ I love you so much !!!! pic.twitter.com/NFBXiOr0CB — TAYNARA MELO (@TayConti_) July 29, 2022

This week on Dynamite, Martin faced Sammy Guevara in a singles match. He also got a backstage promo, in which he introduced Skye Blue as his valet for the evening. Guevara won the match.

