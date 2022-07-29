Stardom announces creation of an IWGP Women’s Championship

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Stardom will create an IWGP Women’s Championship.

The company announced the news in a post on social media. The company says the decision was made during a strategy session.

“Just announced in today’s Stardom 2022 Strategy Meeting: The IWGP Women’s Championship! NJPW and Stardom are creating this title for defenses not only in Japan but also in the US on New Japan Pro Wrestling events, appealing to the world with the rich IWGP history.”

Just announced in today's Stardom 2022 Strategy Meeting:

✪ The IWGP Women's Championship!

★ NJPW and Stardom are creating this title for defenses not only in Japan but also in the US on New Japan Pro Wrestling events, appealing to the world with the rich IWGP history! — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) July 29, 2022

New Japan Pro Wrestling has not had an IWGP Women’s Championship before now. The company did not indicate when the title would begin being defended, who the first champion might be, and how the company will go about crowning the first champion.

CATCH-UP: 7/27 NEW JAPAN G1 CLIMAX RESULTS DAY 7: Heydorn’s report on Hirooki Goto vs. Aaron Henare, Ospreay in action, more