FREE PODCAST 7/28 – WKPWP Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Fann – Should Cena vs. Nakamura be given away free? Plus Jericho’s return, Shane vs. Owens, on-site report, mailbag (114 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: First, on the Smackdown Post-show from five years ago (7-26-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch Livecast host Rich Fann to break down the week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live in Richmond, Va. They began in segment one talking about the John Cena vs. Shinsuke Nakamura match being booked for next week’s Smackdown, acknowledging the backlash against it but considering the possible positives that could result. Also, Chris Jericho’s return and the U.S. Title situation tonight, next week, and at Summerslam. In segment 2, they talk to two correspondents who were on site in Richmond who give their in-person perspective on crowd reaction, the pace of the show, attendance, and other observations. And in segment 3, they answer mailbag questions focused largely on Cena-Nakamura, the U.S. Title situation, and the prospects of Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon, but a few other topics, too.

