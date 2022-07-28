VIP AUDIO 7/28 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 3 of 3): Mailbag – Is Vince expecting a triumphant return some day? How will WWE changes affect Rock & Cena, was Tony Khan’s tweet about Vince tacky? Were Sid’s interviews good? How bright is Nick Wayne’s future? More (119 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part three of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

Why is AEW partnering with an ocean foundation for the Fight for the Fallen event?

Should AEW’s strategy shift to trying to bring in new fans instead of super-serving existing fans?

Which wrestlers whose careers were cut short had the highest upside, such as Monty Brown, Sonny Siaki, and Matt Cappotelli?

In a legal and journalistic sense, does the word “alleged” need to be used for the accusations that Vince McMahon paid NDA’s for?

How will things change creatively in WWE?

Why would Sasha Banks and Naomi want to return to WWE now that Vince is out of power when most fans are on their side for standing up for themselves?

Why would Stephanie McMahon and Paul Levesque even plan for the long-term health of WWE given that WWE will likely be sold and they might not be in power long?

What are the pros and cons of Vince McMahon’s career and does the good outweigh the bad?

Did Tony Khan use bad judgment with his Tweet in response to Vince McMahon’s retirement?

Should Surfer Sting return as a result of being sprayed by Malakai Black’s black mist spray?

Could learning to unlock locks be a secret skill leading to success in pro wrestling?

Does Nick Wayne have a bright future?

Was Sid good at promos in the 1990s?

Will Paul Levesque be better at developing likable babyfaces than Vince was?

If WWE eventually has a single CEO, is it more likely to be Stephanie McMahon or Nick Khan?

Are we more likely to get a Vince McMahon tell-all book or podcast now?

Is there too much optimism about Levesque as booker given his peak was booking for NXT when it was a one-hour show and now he has to book five hours?

Could you see Vince thinking he could make a comeback when the heat dies down?

If retirement sticks, what will Vince McMahon do with his time? Wrong answers only, please.

Is there anything that could cause Vince to relinquish his majority stake in WWE?

Could the tragedy of Ashley Massaro and WWE’s cover up of the incident alleged to have happened in Iraq resurface as part of the scandals facing Vince?

Does Levesque taking over creative affect John Cena and The Rock’s chances of being involved in WWE’s future?

Will Levesque rely less on fringe celebrities and will he let wrestlers have their full names back?

Any updates on Patrick Clark and Lars Sullivan? What kind of careers were they likely to have?

How much trouble is Vince in given what we know at this point? Is prison a possibility?

Would Todd or Wade agree to an interview with Vince McMahon if he offered? Would you push back against some of his more outlandish claims?

Did Tony Khan handle a recent question poorly about fans speculating online about wrestlers wanting to go to WWE now that Vince isn’t in charge?

Which wrestlers stand to benefit the most from the Vince retirement and who stand to lose the most?

