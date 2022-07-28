News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/28 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 3 of 3): Mailbag – Is Vince expecting a triumphant return some day? How will WWE changes affect Rock & Cena, was Tony Khan’s tweet about Vince tacky? Were Sid’s interviews good? How bright is Nick Wayne’s future? More (119 min.)

July 28, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In part three of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • Why is AEW partnering with an ocean foundation for the Fight for the Fallen event?
  • Should AEW’s strategy shift to trying to bring in new fans instead of super-serving existing fans?
  • Which wrestlers whose careers were cut short had the highest upside, such as Monty Brown, Sonny Siaki, and Matt Cappotelli?
  • In a legal and journalistic sense, does the word “alleged” need to be used for the accusations that Vince McMahon paid NDA’s for?
  • How will things change creatively in WWE?
  • Why would Sasha Banks and Naomi want to return to WWE now that Vince is out of power when most fans are on their side for standing up for themselves?
  • Why would Stephanie McMahon and Paul Levesque even plan for the long-term health of WWE given that WWE will likely be sold and they might not be in power long?
  • What are the pros and cons of Vince McMahon’s career and does the good outweigh the bad?
  • Did Tony Khan use bad judgment with his Tweet in response to Vince McMahon’s retirement?
  • Should Surfer Sting return as a result of being sprayed by Malakai Black’s black mist spray?
  • Could learning to unlock locks be a secret skill leading to success in pro wrestling?
  • Does Nick Wayne have a bright future?
  • Was Sid good at promos in the 1990s?
  • Will Paul Levesque be better at developing likable babyfaces than Vince was?
  • If WWE eventually has a single CEO, is it more likely to be Stephanie McMahon or Nick Khan?
  • Are we more likely to get a Vince McMahon tell-all book or podcast now?
  • Is there too much optimism about Levesque as booker given his peak was booking for NXT when it was a one-hour show and now he has to book five hours?
  • Could you see Vince thinking he could make a comeback when the heat dies down?
  • If retirement sticks, what will Vince McMahon do with his time? Wrong answers only, please.
  • Is there anything that could cause Vince to relinquish his majority stake in WWE?
  • Could the tragedy of Ashley Massaro and WWE’s cover up of the incident alleged to have happened in Iraq resurface as part of the scandals facing Vince?
  • Does Levesque taking over creative affect John Cena and The Rock’s chances of being involved in WWE’s future?
  • Will Levesque rely less on fringe celebrities and will he let wrestlers have their full names back?
  • Any updates on Patrick Clark and Lars Sullivan? What kind of careers were they likely to have?
  • How much trouble is Vince in given what we know at this point? Is prison a possibility?
  • Would Todd or Wade agree to an interview with Vince McMahon if he offered? Would you push back against some of his more outlandish claims?
  • Did Tony Khan handle a recent question poorly about fans speculating online about wrestlers wanting to go to WWE now that Vince isn’t in charge?
  • Which wrestlers stand to benefit the most from the Vince retirement and who stand to lose the most?

