VIP AUDIO 7/28 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 3 of 3): Mailbag – Is Vince expecting a triumphant return some day? How will WWE changes affect Rock & Cena, was Tony Khan’s tweet about Vince tacky? Were Sid’s interviews good? How bright is Nick Wayne’s future? More (119 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part three of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- Why is AEW partnering with an ocean foundation for the Fight for the Fallen event?
- Should AEW’s strategy shift to trying to bring in new fans instead of super-serving existing fans?
- Which wrestlers whose careers were cut short had the highest upside, such as Monty Brown, Sonny Siaki, and Matt Cappotelli?
- In a legal and journalistic sense, does the word “alleged” need to be used for the accusations that Vince McMahon paid NDA’s for?
- How will things change creatively in WWE?
- Why would Sasha Banks and Naomi want to return to WWE now that Vince is out of power when most fans are on their side for standing up for themselves?
- Why would Stephanie McMahon and Paul Levesque even plan for the long-term health of WWE given that WWE will likely be sold and they might not be in power long?
- What are the pros and cons of Vince McMahon’s career and does the good outweigh the bad?
- Did Tony Khan use bad judgment with his Tweet in response to Vince McMahon’s retirement?
- Should Surfer Sting return as a result of being sprayed by Malakai Black’s black mist spray?
- Could learning to unlock locks be a secret skill leading to success in pro wrestling?
- Does Nick Wayne have a bright future?
- Was Sid good at promos in the 1990s?
- Will Paul Levesque be better at developing likable babyfaces than Vince was?
- If WWE eventually has a single CEO, is it more likely to be Stephanie McMahon or Nick Khan?
- Are we more likely to get a Vince McMahon tell-all book or podcast now?
- Is there too much optimism about Levesque as booker given his peak was booking for NXT when it was a one-hour show and now he has to book five hours?
- Could you see Vince thinking he could make a comeback when the heat dies down?
- If retirement sticks, what will Vince McMahon do with his time? Wrong answers only, please.
- Is there anything that could cause Vince to relinquish his majority stake in WWE?
- Could the tragedy of Ashley Massaro and WWE’s cover up of the incident alleged to have happened in Iraq resurface as part of the scandals facing Vince?
- Does Levesque taking over creative affect John Cena and The Rock’s chances of being involved in WWE’s future?
- Will Levesque rely less on fringe celebrities and will he let wrestlers have their full names back?
- Any updates on Patrick Clark and Lars Sullivan? What kind of careers were they likely to have?
- How much trouble is Vince in given what we know at this point? Is prison a possibility?
- Would Todd or Wade agree to an interview with Vince McMahon if he offered? Would you push back against some of his more outlandish claims?
- Did Tony Khan handle a recent question poorly about fans speculating online about wrestlers wanting to go to WWE now that Vince isn’t in charge?
- Which wrestlers stand to benefit the most from the Vince retirement and who stand to lose the most?
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply