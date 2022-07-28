News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/28 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV review, AEW Rampage & Dynamite reviews including Jungle Boy promo and Mox vs. Rush, New Japan G1, UFC (64 min.)

July 28, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • A review of AEW Ramage including Todd’s take on the Gunn Club vs. Acclaimed rap battle
  • ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV review
  • AEW Dynamite review including the notable promos from Ricky Starks and Jungle Boy, plus the Daniel Garcia vs. Bryan Danielson main event and Jon Moxley vs. Rush title defense.
  • A review of the latest New Japan G1 matches
  • A review and preview of UFC including some discussion about why fighters skill levels drop off suddenly sometimes.

