VIP AUDIO 7/28 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV review, AEW Rampage & Dynamite reviews including Jungle Boy promo and Mox vs. Rush, New Japan G1, UFC (64 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- A review of AEW Ramage including Todd’s take on the Gunn Club vs. Acclaimed rap battle
- ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV review
- AEW Dynamite review including the notable promos from Ricky Starks and Jungle Boy, plus the Daniel Garcia vs. Bryan Danielson main event and Jon Moxley vs. Rush title defense.
- A review of the latest New Japan G1 matches
- A review and preview of UFC including some discussion about why fighters skill levels drop off suddenly sometimes.
