VIP AUDIO 7/28 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV review, AEW Rampage & Dynamite reviews including Jungle Boy promo and Mox vs. Rush, New Japan G1, UFC (64 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

A review of AEW Ramage including Todd’s take on the Gunn Club vs. Acclaimed rap battle

ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV review

AEW Dynamite review including the notable promos from Ricky Starks and Jungle Boy, plus the Daniel Garcia vs. Bryan Danielson main event and Jon Moxley vs. Rush title defense.

A review of the latest New Japan G1 matches

A review and preview of UFC including some discussion about why fighters skill levels drop off suddenly sometimes.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO