VIP AUDIO 7/28 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 3): Vince retires amidst scandal, Levesque takes over Creative, what does it all mean? Plus Smackdown and Raw reviews, Summerslam preview, NXT (110 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- Vince McMahon retires amidst scandal, Paul Levesque takes over as Head of Creative, what does it all mean?
- Smackdown and Raw reviews including Stephanie McMahon acknowledging Vince’s retirement on Smackdown and then the lack of mention of Vince on Raw.
- Brock Lesnar walking out of Smackdown on Friday
- Summerslam preview and predictions
