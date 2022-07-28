News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/28 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 3): Vince retires amidst scandal, Levesque takes over Creative, what does it all mean? Plus Smackdown and Raw reviews, Summerslam preview, NXT (110 min.)

July 28, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • Vince McMahon retires amidst scandal, Paul Levesque takes over as Head of Creative, what does it all mean?
  • Smackdown and Raw reviews including Stephanie McMahon acknowledging Vince’s retirement on Smackdown and then the lack of mention of Vince on Raw.
  • Brock Lesnar walking out of Smackdown on Friday
  • Summerslam preview and predictions

