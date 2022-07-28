SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING G1 CLIMAX 32 – DAY 7 – ALL BLOCKS

JULY 27, 2022

TOKYO, JAPAN AT KORAKUEN HALL

AIRED LIVE ON NJPWWORLD.COM

NJPW G1 Announcers: Kevin Kelly, Chris Charlton

(1) WILL OSPREAY vs. YUJIRO TAKAHASHI – Block Action

Ospreay hit some moves to get some offense in early, but Takahashi took over soon after. Takahashi got in quite a bit on Ospreay, but Ospreay turned the tables with a stiff forearm shot to the face. Ospreay got his offense in and held momentum until he hit a hidden blade type strike off the top rope. Takahashi kicked out and soon after, connected with Pimp Juice. Takahashi made the cover, but Ospreay kicked out. In the end, Ospreay hit a 450 splash off the top rope and covered for a two count. Right after, he hit Takahashi with Hidden Blade and covered for the win.

WINNER: Ospreay via pinfall

(Heydorn’s Analysis: A good little match. On the high end of what you’d expect from Takahashi, but of course, he’s in there with one of the best. Takahashi got in more offense than I thought he would. That undoubtedly made the match itself more interesting, but probably isn’t the best thing for Ospreay. In the end, no matter, it’s the G1 and these things happen. Where was House of Torture? Refreshing not to see them out there.)

(2) TORU YANO vs. BAD LUCK FALE – Block Action

Typical Yano stuff to start the match. Yano headed to the outside of the ring, sat in a chair, and called for Fale to follow him. Fale shrugged that request off and sat on a chair inside the ring. With Yano on the outside, the referee started his count, forcing Yano to sprint back into the ring at 19. Fale went for a clothesline, but Yano ducked and hit a drop toe hold into the chair. Yano held momentum for a bit, but Fale snatched it back with a massive body slam. Eventually, the action spilled to the outside of the ring, with Fale in control. Yano tries to crawl under the ring, but Fale pulled him out. Yano squirts him with water and both men climbed into the ring. There, Yano pulled the ring cushion off the corner and Fale almost ran into it. He hit Yano with it and covered, but only got a two count. In the end, Yano connected with a back kick low blow and tried to roll Fale for a pin. Fale blocked it and pushed Yano into the exposed corner. Fale then rolled Yano up for the 1, 2, 3 win.

WINNER: Fale via pinfall

(Heydorn’s Analysis: Typical Yano match. Fale not selling for the schtick was a welcome sight and though he didn’t do much in the way of offense, what he did came across as very effective with the goal being winning a match.)

(3) HIROOKI GOTO vs. AARON HENARE – Block Action

Both men traded control of the match early. Henare finally got control of the match after it spilled to the outside of the ring. The battle eventually found its way back into the ring and Henare hit Goto with a flying knee off the top rope. After, he mounted Goto and connected with a series of elbow strikes before locking in a leg submission. Goto writhed in pain, but was able to gain momentum back. From there, both continued to strike one another, leading to a slap fest in the middle of the ring. Henare put up a fight, but Goto hit the GTR and made the cover for the victory.

WINNER: Goto via pinfall

(Heydorn’s Analysis: Good match. The commentary team is selling the Goto G1 journey really hard, which certainly isn’t an accident. He’ll be a player, but I surmise comes up short on his quest to reach the final.)

(4) TOMOHIRO ISHII vs. TAMA TONGA – Block Action

This was a war. Tonga and Ishii started things off just like Ishii like to. Strikes, strikes, and more strikes. Tonga got a near fall two count after a splash and then annihilated Ishii with a flurry of punches in the corner. Ishii battled back and got control, but Tonga hit a Stun Gun and covered for a two count. The match was chaotic after this with an exchange of high impact moves from both Tonga and Ishii. In the end, Ishii won with the brainbuster for the 1,2,3 win.

WINNER: Ishii via pinfall

(Heydorn’s Analysis: Great match. These guys brought it. Tonga looked like he had something to prove out there and Ishii was, well, Ishii. The action was fast, but controlled and the story was respect between both men. You felt that when things were done.)

