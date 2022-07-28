VIP AUDIO 7/28 – On The Canvas with Zack Heydorn: PPV preview – Artistic grades and analysis on the build to every match at WWE Summerslam 2022 (46 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? WWE Summerslam 2022. On the show, Zack Heydorn analyzes the build to every single match on the card including Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the Undisputed Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing Match, Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Logan Paul vs. The Miz, and more. Enjoy!

