This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-The Jon Moxley roll continues. The match with Rush this week was another feather in his cap and just builds on his momentum since winning the Interim AEW World Championship. This match was fiercely crisp and exciting. Rush didn’t really make sense as an opponent given that many don’t know who the hell he is. AEW for sure needs to correct that. Past it, this was a great match and great opening to this week’s AEW Dynamite.

-Jon Moxley: “I’ll see you that match and raise you this promo.” Moxley was tremendous. In character, off the cuff, intense, and sold the Quake at the Lake match. Great stuff. That “my god, I hate you Chris Jericho” line? Brilliant.

-Interesting vignette for Ricky Starks ahead of his FTW title defense against Danhausen. A one off for him? Something they’ll replicate with other talent? Who knows, but this was effective.

-Hook is the new FTW Championship. Smart call. Tony Khan really needs to balance a lot with Hook. First and foremost, he’s more over than his talent level would indicate. He’s pretty one note in the ring and on the mic, but the audience loves him. Making him FTW Champion is an effective way to feed that popularity, but not burden him with a role that he isn’t ready for.

-See?! Enough of Ricky Starks on commentary or whatever else he’s been doing for the last nine months. The guy is talented and showed off with this babyface promo. Feed that, Tony Khan.

-Is Dante Martin the most improved talker in AEW over the last year? I’d say yes. He was really solid this week and doubled down on that success with a really good match with Sammy Guevara. The future? If he can find a character, he’ll be in the conversation.

-The Best Friends on are on Toru Yano level of obnoxiousness for me. Like, what are we doing there?

-Excuse me, Jungle Boy? Whoa. Jungle Boy needed to show fire and anger, but he turned the volume on those emotions way, way up. Jungle Boy is a guy who needed to find and edge and this promo worked to that end. It also was needlessly sharp and blistering that made him come across as a little less likable. That said, it’s absolutely worth holding judgement until we see where his feud with Christian Cage goes. Arguably, it’s the best story going in AEW right now.

-Call me crazy, but Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee need more than Tony Nese and Josh Woods as tag team title challengers. With FTR holding the ROH World Tag Team Titles and The Young Bucks clearly now angling for the newly announced Trios Championship, the AEW Tag Team Championships are fading in terms of importance.

-Awesome AEW Dynamite main event. Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia had the exact match you’d think they’d have together. It was a rough affair that built as the bout went on. Garcia got a major win here. Yeah, it’s tainted, but he’s a heel. Looking forward to seeing where he goes, because you don’t just beat Danielson and that’s it.

