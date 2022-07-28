SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A major heel turn was executed on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

During the show, Lee Moriarty took the side and help from Stokely Hathaway. Moriarty had a match against Matt Sydal. During the match, Hathaway walked down to the ring and helped Moriarty win the match.

Moriarty has been working toward the turn since earlier in the month when he cheated to beat Dante Martin.

This week’s episode of AEW Rampage features The Best Friends for & Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh, Ethan Page vs. Leon Ruffin, and a special interview with ROH World Champion, Claudio Castagnoli.

CATCH-UP: HEYDORN’S DYNAMITE RECEIPT 7/27: Jon Moxley continues hot run as Interim AEW World Champion